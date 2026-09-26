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Charlotte's avatar
Charlotte
4hEdited

Call me weak-minded, but I really think that decision about using the old 2022 map is a head scratcher. I just don’t understand how they had a primary based on the 2025 map and now want to revert to the 2022 map. It basically disenfranchises over 400k voters. It’s all so odd.

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
4h

✝️✝️✝️

Do all the workers of iniquity not know,

Who eat up my people as they eat bread,

And do not call upon Yahweh?

There they are in great dread,

For God is with the righteous generation.

— Psalm 14:4-5 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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