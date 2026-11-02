Good morning, C&C, it’s Monday! It is also November, with October in the rearview and Christmas Music Season officially underway. Since we last met, we are also now ‘enjoying’ Standard Time, with the precise level of enjoyment depending largely on whether you are a morning or evening person. (Sorry, night owls.) Your roundup today includes: a Learjet nosedives eight miles from Mar-a-Lago days after new air defenses go up, and nobody can explain it yet; Decoy Dan goes missing as the FBI knocks on donors’ doors, and the Times apologizes to its own readers for committing journalism; Michigan Democrats excommunicate Rep. Haley Stevens about an hour after she crosses the aisle; another fit, jab-pushing senator has a stroke, raising the question nobody will investigate; and more.

🌍🇺🇸 ESSENTIAL NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🇺🇸🌍

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Our timeline couldn’t possibly get any weirder. This wild and tragic crash story has only just entered its dramatic hot takes period, so today we’ll cover the basics while waiting for more reliable information to bubble up from the La Brea Tar Pits of X. Yesterday, the New York Times reported, “Desperate Mayday as Small Plane Plummets to Ground in Florida, Killing 9.” Nearly a full day later, despite massive media focus, the nine victims remain unidentified. There is probably a good reason, but that was just the first oddity in this bizarre story.

Yesterday —just days after mobile anti-aircraft missile systems were installed all around the Southern Residence— a Learjet 60 dove straight into the ground at top speed next to a trailer park in Palm Beach, Florida. It disappeared into a fiery crater eight miles from Mar-a-Lago.

Consciously or not, Governor DeSantis said what everyone was thinking when he described the scene as, “it looked like a missile going down.” The crash was captured —in full— from only about a block away on someone’s Tesla’s rear-facing camera (promptly triggering claims it was AI/SI created. Welcome to the age of no video is good enough.)

Thankfully, and miraculously, there were no casualties on the ground, even though there seem to have been plenty of folks around.

Obviously, just the crash’s proximity to the Residence was enough to put an anxious public on high alert. But there’s more. Trump was home at the time; he’d just left 50 minutes prior, heading for a Kansas rally. All of that air-defense hardware had just arrived. And the plane had just changed directions to avoid bad weather, which put it on a collision course with the FAA’s no-fly zone around Mar-a-Lago (though there is some debate over whether the NOTAM restriction had ended minutes before the plane would have entered).

On social media, people were busily analyzing the crash video frame-by-frame and questioning everything imaginable. They’ve offered many fascinating theories, but remember: the truth always takes time.

A few facts trickled out. The FAA said nine people had been on board, including two pilots. The tail number was identified and traced to an ambiguous LLC, which several networks described as a charter service. The plane was en route from Austin, Texas to Eleuthera, Bahamas. A gruesome radio call between the terrified female pilot and the ground suggested she’d lost all control and crashed in seconds. (Warning: The audio is one of those things that sears your brain on both sides. Consider not listening if it scrolls across your feed.)

By this morning, unofficial but widespread claims had identified one of the pilots as a winsome young Floridian who was in the news in 2023 for getting her pilot’s license in high school. She was in high school in 2023— so she was an extremely young airwoman. If it was her, her usual co-pilot has been described in unrelated articles as her boyfriend, and some say a male voice can be heard in the background reciting the Lord’s Prayer. None of this is confirmed.

Flying enthusiasts who analyzed the radio intercept first seemed to have widely concluded the crash was caused by ice building up on the wings due to inclement weather. MyRadar reported a thunderstorm top shooting from about 33,000 to 48,300 feet in 25 minutes, right under the jet.

Supporting the “ice” theory, at 35,000 ft, the male pilot can be heard telling Miami Center, “We have light, clear ice that is manageable and moderate turbulence.” He reported an outside temperature of −47°C and asked to climb to 37,000. Moments later he declared a mayday: “overspeed condition descending 20,000 feet per minute.” ABC, citing the FAA, said the jet dropped from 35,250 to 8,750 ft in just over a minute.

The last lines Fox 13 reported were of the female pilot: “We’re gonna crash into the ground!”, “banking 60 degrees!” and a horrifying finale: screaming and then only, “Look outside!”

That’s a ride nobody wants to go on. It is painful to even try imagining what it must have been like. (Don’t try.)

🛩️ But the ice explanation was ultimately unsatisfying. Minus 47°C sounds cold, all right, but at that temperature there’s little liquid water to freeze on the wings, and the male pilot had just called the ice “manageable.” So other experts began pointing to weather ambiguity: storm turbulence, an upset and overspeed, or maybe ice crystals affecting the engines. (This puzzle is not particularly strange; it hasn’t even been a day, so nobody should expect a cause to be determined yet.)

Commenters highlighted other weird, as-yet unresolved facts. Why did the missile-like Learjet crash without bringing down all the nearby power cables clearly visible in the video? In other words, where were its wings? No obvious wreckage is visible in any of the photos. Others pointed out the fact that, since 1992, no Learjet 60 has ever crashed during flight (as opposed to during takeoffs and landings), and never from ice accumulation.

Two groups of theories are boiling in the conspiracy community. The first group suggests the plane was an attack on the President involving hackers and remote control takeovers. The second group thinks that the plane, perhaps trying to avoid bad weather, might have accidentally triggered freshly activated space-based air defenses that zapped its control system before it could reach the air over the Residence. Expect these theories to evolve as more tangible information emerges.

The NTSB will hold its first briefing later today. Until then, the only real answer is the least satisfying one: we don’t know yet. Expect updates tomorrow.

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The Alaska fake-candidate story is warming up. Yesterday, the Alaska Beacon reported, “Federal judge rejects Trump administration attempt to pause Alaska’s US Senate election.” The DOJ appealed two hours later. The subheadline ominously added, “criminal investigations are continuing.” And President Trump posted that Decoy Dan is missing.

This morning, the Associated Press reported that “nobody has seen Dan J. Sullivan for weeks” and “his rustic home stood dark.” Weird! FBI agents are knocking on Alaskan doors and interviewing donors, asking whether they knew which Dan Sullivan they were giving to.

Oddly, most candidates spend their last week begging for airtime. Not only that, but it seems like a candidate plastered all over the international news might want to say something about all this. But Dan J. Sullivan spent his last week before the election AWOL. One thing is for sure: That’s not a legit campaign. Silver alert! If you have seen this man, please alert officials. Answers to “Dan” or “Decoy:”

Naturally, some alert readers speculated that Dan might be cooperating with the feds and is secreted away in witness protection. It’s an intriguing thought, but there’s no evidence. We might, for example, have expected to see an affidavit from him filed in the DOJ’s lawsuit. On the other hand, that could open him up to depositions by the Democrats, and DOJ prosecutors might want to keep him under wraps for now.

The funniest development was that the New York Times felt forced to run an apology article, gingerly defending its Alaska exposé and responding to furious Democrat readers complaining that it had helped Republicans. Headline, yesterday:

The pressure grew too strong. Unlike Dan J. Sullivan, the Times felt compelled to respond. “Since our article was published on Wednesday, readers have asked why we devoted a long investigation to this instance of ‘ballot-stacking,’” an embarrassed Times said, and “about the timing of our article, published less than a week before Election Day.”

Only at the New York Times does landing an exposé scoop require a hostage video explaining to subscribers why you committed journalism.

The Times, clearly feeling defensive, stuck to its guns. “I’m much more comfortable letting readers assess and judge for themselves rather than deciding for them that they shouldn’t see it,” reporter Kellen Browning explained. This seems sensible. Like what reporters were taught in college.

But the Times’s progressive commenters were lit. They aren’t buying the Times’ explanation. They complained about Republicans doing the same thing and sloshed buckets of Trump derangement everywhere. “You just gave the anti-democratic movement a smoking gun to claim that (all) the midterm elections are rigged,” one fumed, apparently either unaware of the irony or possibly employing an extremely flexible definition of the word “democratic.”

Another commenter, “Jimbo,” said “so what?” and called it an “October surprise,” and nearly a thousand other readers agreed:

🔥 Alaska might have been an October surprise, but it was unsurprising that the Times has begun reeling back its “Blue Wave” predictions. Behold this extraordinary headline yesterday, in which the Times —in a story reporting its own polls— went so far as to question the truthworthiness of its own polls:

Thus, the Times can have it both ways. They can run the unbelievable polls but question them at the same time in case reality disagrees. Here they are, you guys figure it out. And you have to hand it to the pollsters. They have their Blue Wave story and they are sticking to it. Their “polls” still predict that every single contested Senate race will go blue, bar none.

Pollsters even called the Michigan race —where Muslim Brotherhood candidate El Sayed seems to be going down in flames— as a 53% to 42% washout.

This didn’t pass the ‘haha’ test. Winning every single contested Senate race could barely convince the Times’s own reporter. “In today’s polarized era, there’s no precedent for a party to fare this well in so many states that are generally safe wins for the other side,” he marveled. “The only plausible comparisons are the Democratic victories in 2006 and 2008, but the recent polls outpace even those.”

“It’s reasonable to wonder whether the polls might be overestimating Democratic strength yet again,” the story continued. “This is a real possibility,” the reporter mused. (You think?) He explained why this might be happening: “This cycle, Democrats are again responding to Times/Siena polls at a much higher rate than Republicans.” The result: “Registered white Democrats were about 30 percent likelier to take the poll than registered white Republicans.”

The story did not at all mention the four fly-by-night polling companies exposed as frauds, two of whom conceded they completely made up their pro-Democrat results “as an experiment” in seeing how gullible prestige media platforms like the Times were. Apparently, very gullible.

🔥 Which brings us to our final chapter in the midterm news roundup. Behold, the party of “diversity” and “democracy,” whose presidential candidates are selected and whose deluded members rail in the comments against “the anti-democratic movement” without the least hint of self-awareness. Yesterday, the Washington Post reported, “Rep. Haley Stevens is no longer a Michigan Democratic Party member, chair says.” You’re out! Just like that.

Her crime? On Sunday, the Democrat congresswoman endorsed Republican Mike Rogers for Senate over Abdul El-Sayed. About an hour later, Michigan Democratic Party chair Curtis Hertel Jr. posted, “Congresswoman Stevens is not a current member of the Michigan Democratic Party, nor will she be in the future.”

The state party also took her off its elected-officials page. Her chief of staff of eight years and several other staffers quit. Most ironically, she was promptly disinvited from Sunday’s Detroit “Souls to the Polls” unity event with Jim Clyburn.

Got that? She was disinvited from a unity event. Irony! They threw the congresswoman out with the bathwater. The Democrat purity spiral swept Stevens away just like Ms. Gulch in The Wizard of Oz pedaling off on her bicycle in the tornado. Then Democrats dropped the house on her. Squish.

Earlier this year, Representative Stevens (D), who has loyally served in the House for eight years, ran in the Democrat primary for Senate. Stevens gave up her House seat to run for Senate. She then lost the primary against Sayed after all the polls showed her losing badly, with El-Sayed supposedly up +13.

But, despite the polls, on voting day Stevens only lost by 13,800 votes out of 1.54 million— less than 1%. El-Sayed got 48.45%, and Stevens got 47.55%. In other words, and this will shock you: the polls lied. They probably even tipped the outcome to El-Sayed.

It would be fair to imagine that Rep. Stevens is now feeling less than ideally happy about how it went down.

Corporate media doesn’t believe the polls had anything to do with her discontent. It thinks the real problem is Israel. Rep. Stevens is engaged to a Jewish man whose grandparents were Holocaust refugees. Abdul Mohammed El-Sayed is, to put it mildly, not an Israel fan. He has accused Israel of “genocide.” His influencer ally, Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, called Israel “Jewish ISIS” and vowed, “If Jews in America keep putting this idea out there that they are singularly invested in Israel, eventually someone’s going to come around and take action.” Yikes.

So maybe it’s the Israel thing. But I’m not so sure. All this anti-Israel stuff was well known even back when Stevens was still endorsing El-Sayed.

Anyway, once again we see the Democrats’ purity spiral in action. Stevens is out even after insisting she remains a loyal Democrat and is voting blue down the rest of the ticket. But that wasn’t good enough in 2026.

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Yesterday, the Wall Street Journal reported, “Sen. Chris Murphy Hospitalized After Stroke.” Fortunately, the subheadline added, “The Connecticut Democrat is awake and alert, his staff says.” Senator Murphy, described in the article as a “rising star in the Democratic Party,” is only 53, healthy, fit, and was a pro-mandate maniac during the pandemic.

He joins a whole roster of jab-taking Senators who’ve had strokes “in recent years.” The shocking list includes: John Fetterman (D-PA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM). (The Journal scrupulously added Senator Mark Kirk (R-Ill.), who had a stroke back in 2012. All the rest are post-jab.) The Journal’s list omitted other senators like Dianne Feinstein and Mitch McConnell, who both acted like they had strokes. It also left off Senator Lindsey Graham, who this year died suddenly, right after returning from Kiev, of an aortic dissection— a catastrophic arterial event that is close cousins with a stroke.

This is just the list of senator strokes. By itself, it is getting to be a pretty big club. If I didn’t know better, I would say Senators should probably start receiving hazard pay.

Like the others, Chris Murphy —often floated as a potential 2028 presidential candidate— was an early and active jab pusher. He tweeted about getting the jabs, got covid several times anyway, and is a vocal critic of HHS Secretary Kennedy, especially over vaccines.

To be clear, we are pleased that Senator Murphy is reportedly doing well, and pray he enjoys a full recovery, which the various articles said was expected.

Having said that, it is also important to note that Murphy loudly pushed vaccine mandates every time he had the chance. In June, 2021, he demanded that colleges make jabs mandatory. In September, 2021, he tweeted, “Reporter asked me today if a vaccine mandate would make it harder for employers to hire. It’s exactly the opposite. People don’t feel safe going back to work.” In December, 2021, he defended Biden’s OSHA mandate and said, “Republicans know that when they come down to the floor and attack the vaccine mandate day after day after day, they are giving fuel to the fire of the anti-vaccine campaign.”

In 2025, a Yale study reported, “Typically spike protein can be detected for a few days after vaccination, but some participants with post-vaccination syndrome had detectable levels more than 700 days after their last vaccination.” Akiko Iwasaki, who led the study, called it “surprising, to find spike protein in circulation at such a late time point.” Some of us were not surprised.

As for any specifics about Senator Murphy’s condition, we are left to guess. The only symptom his office reported was “numbness in his arm while at his son’s hockey game” on Halloween. Medical Daily observed that “His office has not disclosed what type of stroke he had, what caused it, how quickly he reached care or when he may be discharged.” Nor did they explain why Murphy was transferred from “a local hospital” to Johns Hopkins, a top stroke center. That usually means one of three things: specialist care, a procedure like a clot-busting drug or clot removal, or a workup the first hospital couldn’t do.

Establishment medicine offers us two main explanations for strokes in working-aged people, now a growth industry, but which used to be a shocking rarity.

Doctors’ reflexive go-to is the carefully established scientific conclusion that it’s the patients’ own fault— for being too lazy, too fat, and smoking too much. But when the patient is a healthy, marathon-running nonsmoker, they deploy the equally scientific and equally untestable diagnosis of genetic factors. They never consider environmental causes, like experimental injections, even if those injections are known to cause blood-related problems, clots, cardiac damage, persistent spike protein, post-vaccination syndrome, Trump derangement, and an irresistible craving for more shots.

We don’t know whether Senator Murphy’s stroke was related to his experimental, clot-causing injections. And we never will, for the straightforward reason that they aren’t going to check. So why bring it up? Because after what we endured during the pandemic era, I intend never to let them forget about it. I will remind them every chance I get. Forever.

Which brings us to today’s final thought. Democrats have never backed down. They did not apologize. They didn’t admit any mistakes. So if you want more mandates for masked faces, uninvestigated strokes, and new experimental injections, then skip voting tomorrow. Avoid the polls if you like the idea of segregating citizens into “essential” and “non-essential.” Stay home, if you’d like to see children lose more learning years while teachers’ union officials vacation in Cabo. If Democrats get back in the driver’s seat, they will reopen the borders, put men back in women’s bathrooms, and cut the DOJ’s funding for investigating welfare fraud.

Otherwise, you know what to do. We have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to put Democrats out of power for a generation, and that chance is tomorrow. Get to the polls. Drive as many souls to the polls as you can. Cram them into your minivan like it was a clown car. Make it into a party. Let’s show them a red wave whose currents will still be circulating twenty years from now.

Have a magnificent Monday! Come back tomorrow, Election Day itself, for more encouragement and advice as we navigate this off-the-chain 2026 timeline together. Remember, our strength is in our numbers. Stick together or we fall apart. See you in the morning.

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