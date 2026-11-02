☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
13h

✝️✝️✝️

And this is the confidence which we have before Him, that, if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us. And if we know that He hears us in whatever we ask, we know that we have the requests which we have asked from Him.

— 1 John 5:14-15

But as for me, I will watch expectantly for Yahweh;

I will wait for the God of my salvation.

My God will hear me.

Do not be glad over me, O my enemy.

Though I fall I will rise;

Though I inhabit the darkness, Yahweh is a light for me.

— Micah 7:7-8

(LSB)

✝️✝️✝️

Lord,

You see all and know all. Nothing is hidden from Your sight. Thwart the plans of the evil ones and turn their wickedness back on themselves. Command Your angels in holy array to guard and embolden Your people. Strengthen us to stand against the enemy and to honor You in all that we do. And please, please save America. Thank you for hearing and granting our petitions in Jesus’ mighty and holy name.

Amen.

Reply
Share
48 replies
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
13hEdited

This was bound to happen. Authoritarian take overs, even of a political party, always start by eating their own. You have to give Haley Stevens a ton of credit for her courageous stand against the Jew hater, Muslim brotherhood member, Abdul El-Sayed. Stevens standing up against the assassination party takes a lot of guts. I hope she has good security, without it she probably doesn’t long for this earth.

If there was ever a case for why rampart early voting should never be universal the Michigan senate race between Abdul El Sayed and Mike Rodgers is a catalyst. This is why we should have voting day not voting month”s”. If people knew Stevens would pull her support for the sharia law loving Abdul, they would never have thrown their vote for him in early voting. You can’t take it back.

The always Classy James Carvel gave an analogy saying Haley Stevens is worth less than a used condom, you have to give it to Classy Carvel he is another perfect vulgar democrat that hates woman! How much up front, in your face hatred towards woman do the democrats have to put out there, before women, mostly young college educated women, figure out the democrat party considers you 3rd, 4th or even 5th class citizens. It’s incredible seeing these woman hating candidates be pushed to victory by woman. All I can say is it’s very confusing to me, which isn’t anything new.

Chuck U Schumer, Bernie Sanders, Nancy Pelosi, AOC, etc. should all be ashamed of themselves for backing this sharia law loving, woman hater!

Lets pray the democrats open hatred of Woman, Jewish People and America keeps the senate in majority Republican hands. God Save America.

J.Goodrich

Reply
Share
56 replies
753 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture