☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
2d

✝️✝️✝️

When the sixth hour came, darkness fell over the whole land until the ninth hour. At the ninth hour Jesus cried out with a loud voice, “Eloi, Eloi, lama sabachthani?” which is translated, “My God, My God, why have You forsaken Me?” When some of the bystanders heard it, they began saying, “Behold, He is calling for Elijah.” Someone ran and filled a sponge with sour wine, put it on a reed, and gave Him a drink, saying, “Let us see whether Elijah will come to take Him down.” And Jesus uttered a loud cry, and breathed His last. And the veil of the temple was torn in two from top to bottom. When the centurion, who was standing right in front of Him, saw the way He breathed His last, he said, “Truly this man was the Son of God!”

— Mark 15:33-39 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

He could have summoned legions of angels. He could have destroyed His captors. He could have said no to taking our sin upon Himself. Yet He chose mercy. Hallelujah.

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Inverted Pyramid's avatar
Inverted Pyramid
2d

The Bondi move makes sense. Think about baseball and how Pitchers are utilized. You have a Starter, you have middle relief, you have a setup man, and then a Closer. Each role is unique from the other; the moment you put the ball in their hands, determines how long they stay in the game. I am assuming that Bondi hit her peak value and needed relief.

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