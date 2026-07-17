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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
10hEdited

Thanks for providing real analysis. MSM/DNC knee jerk talking points have gone out and they're scared. We need Thune and the Senate to show real courage.

Highly recommend reading Rubio’s speech on left wing terrorism. Combined with Trump’s election integrity speech, they signal a harder line against communism. The banger was posted on the State Department’s Substack: https://statedept.substack.com/p/countering-the-resurgence-of-political

“This is what radical leftism is. It may wear various different slogans and ideologies across place and time – anti-capitalist, anti-imperialist, communist, anarchist, Marxist – but the fundamental character is always the same. It is a poisonous resentment cloaked in the language of equality, justice, liberation; an overwhelming need to tear down what greater men have built, to wreck what is beautiful and right, on behalf of people who are only filled with ugliness, and have nothing else to offer the world.

Through violence and terror, they once again seek to impose their ugliness on all of us.”

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Karmy's avatar
Karmy
10h

Good morning C&C! Happy Friday! Let’s start this weekend with a prayer.

Our Father, whom art in Heaven,

Hallowed by thy name!

Thy kingdom come,

Thy Will be done on earth as it is in Heaven

Give us this day thy daily bread

And forgive us our trespasses

As we forgive those who trespass against us

And lead us not into temptation

But deliver us from evil.

Amen!

Thank you Father, for all our blessings!

May we strive to be worthy.

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