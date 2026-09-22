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☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Sunnydaze's avatar
Sunnydaze
3hEdited

I’m sure my view is simplistic. Uneducated. Made up mostly of just plain common sense. But here goes. 😂

I came on here and commented a few weeks ago that until the lying media gets a smack down - we can’t win. Too much propaganda (thanks obummer re:Smith-Mundt Act) and too many lies for the trained clapping seals to decipher/discern what is fake and what isn't. So they swallow the bait whole, no chewing, and they 💩 it out of their mouths to anyone willing to listen. I got told, ohhh the constitution and free press!!!! The sky is falling!!!

I’ll take the win. Because a free press means you can say whatever lies you want - but nobody has to provide you the platform with which to spew it. 😂 😂 😂

You want respect as a news organization?

EARN IT!

You want access?

EARN IT!

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
3hEdited

✝️✝️✝️

(Originally written May 7 2015)

LORD, we humbly ask for forgiveness for our sins and for mercy in the consequences for those sins.  

We thank you that we are still here when you have had every right to destroy us long before now. 

We ask you to do a work in our nation abundantly beyond what we can ask or imagine. 

We ask you to bring revival. 

We ask you to help us stand against the enemy. 

We ask you to pour out wisdom where there is foolishness, safety where there is danger, and peace where there is fear. 

We ask you to move in hearts that don't know you and work in minds that are far from you. 

We believe according to your Word that all things are your servants and that you are sovereign over the affairs of men. 

We trust that you are working all things together for the good of your people and for your glory. 

Pour out on us, Holy Spirit, and change us, grow us, and encourage us. 

We plead with you to rescue us from this evil that has settled on our land and embolden us to take back what the enemy has stolen.

In Jesus' all powerful name and for His fame, amen. 

“Now to Him who is able to do far more abundantly beyond all that we ask or think, according to the power that works within us, to Him be the glory in the church and in Christ Jesus to all generations forever and ever. Amen.”

Ephesians 3:20-21 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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