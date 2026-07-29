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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
7hEdited

"Assuming, that is, he actually shows and doesn’t pull some kind of trick like taking the Fifth"

Too late...

Breaking: Fauci Invokes the Fifth Amendment Before a Senate Committee, Accusing Rand Paul of Convening the Hearing Only to Put Him "Behind Bars" —The Bureau

If there is any justice this pathetic excuse for a man will one day find his head in a noose with his feet in crisco.

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Tonya's avatar
Tonya
7h

The government shouldn't fund ANY medical research. Problem solved.

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