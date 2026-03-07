☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

The very notion that we have to fight it out to ensure that only American citizens can vote in America should give even the dimmest fence sitting blob a moment of pause....maybe even reflection. Gasp! Anyone who thinks this is a controversial and/or haphazard ideology should unconditionally police their belongings, i.e goats, hijabs, ill-gotten gains and anti-American sentiments and book the next flight out of here. Thanks for the memories.

By Jamie Dale-Jensen

Hallelujah…

Many people say this word without thinking about it. It has become a general religious expression. A worship word. Sometimes even just a way of saying “thank God.” But the Bible is much more precise.

“Hallelujah” is Hebrew. הַלְלוּ־יָהּ. Hallelu-Yah. The word has two parts. The verb הללו (halĕlū) is from the Hebrew root הלל (halal). It means to praise, boast, celebrate, or make known. But the form here is important. It is an imperative plural.

It is not “I praise.” It is not “praise if you feel like it.” It is a command. “Praise!” And because it is plural, it means, “You all praise.” “Everyone praise.” “Let all praise.”

The second part is יה (Yah), which is a shortened form of the divine name YHWH. So the phrase literally means, “Praise Yah.” Or more fully, “Everyone praise Yahweh.”

This is not a vague spiritual statement. It is not generic praise. It is not praise directed toward whatever someone personally believes about God. It is very specific. It is a command to praise the God of Israel.

Interestingly, the Bible does not scatter this word randomly. It appears mostly in one place. The Book of Psalms. Especially at the end.

Psalm 146 “Hallelujah.”

Psalm 147 “Hallelujah.”

Psalm 148 “Hallelujah.”

Psalm 149 “Hallelujah.”

Psalm 150 “Hallelujah.”

Each of these psalms both begins and ends with it, like a frame around the song. The book of Israel’s worship closes with a cascade of praise commands.

But the word appears one more time in Scripture. At the end of the story. In Revelation 19. And this is fascinating…

The New Testament is written in Greek. Most Hebrew words are translated. But this one is not. The Greek text simply carries the Hebrew sound forward.

“Hallelujah.”

And in Revelation it is not spoken by a psalmist. It is spoken by heaven.

“After this I heard what sounded like the roar of a great multitude in heaven shouting:

Hallelujah! Salvation and glory and power belong to our God.” — Revelation 19:1

The praise that began on earth in the Psalms ends in heaven in Revelation. The same word. The same command. Praise Yah.

So when we say “hallelujah,” we are repeating one of the oldest praise cries in Scripture. A Hebrew command that has passed unchanged through thousands of years of worship.

Not just a feeling. Not just an expression. A call. Praise Yah.

Hallelujah.

