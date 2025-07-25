☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janice P - Words Beyond Me's avatar
Janice P - Words Beyond Me
11h

✝️✝️✝️

Do not be wise in your own mind. Never paying back evil for evil to anyone, respecting what is good in the sight of all men, if possible, so far as it depends on you, being at peace with all men, never taking your own revenge, beloved—instead leave room for the wrath of God. For it is written, “Vengeance is Mine, I will repay,” says the Lord. “But if your enemy is hungry, feed him, and if he is thirsty, give him a drink; for in so doing you will heap burning coals on his head.” Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.

— Romans 12:16b-21 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
51 replies
Kim's avatar
Kim
10h

Jerome Powell’s expression when President Trump called him out to his face yesterday was priceless. Find it and watch it. Worth it!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
48 replies
592 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture