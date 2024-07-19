Act III began last night. In Act I, Trump’s first term, the nation’s enemies secretly assembled their forces while nobody was looking and then struck. In Act II, we all wandered in the Wilderness. Now, as Act III begins, the heroes started fighting back.

During his acceptance speech last night, standing beside Cory Compertore’s empty jacket and helmet, Trump spoke lucidly for over ninety minutes without a teleprompter.

CLIP: In case you missed it. Trump begins around 24:00 (2:08:37).

Defying the odds, the New York Times published Trump’s acceptance speech’s full transcript. Here is the link. If you only have time to watch part, watch the first 15 minutes, during which President Trump describes the attack, for what he said will be the very last time. It will give you goosebumps and is a remarkable piece of history.

Trump’s speech called for unity, promised to quickly put the country back on track, and called for we Americans to rise to this moment in history. I’ll quote just one part, near the end:

Trump’s speech was perhaps one of his very best, but other standout speakers took the podium last night.

🔥🔥 Continuing the RNC’s theme of real diversity among equals, optimism, and humor, Pastor Lorenzo Sewell from the mean streets of Detroit delivered a stirring speech suffused with spiritual significance:

CLIP: Detroit Pastor Sewell joyfully describes the ‘miracle of a millimeter’ (8:05).

Standing before his former Fox employers in the press gallery, Tucker Carlson also spoke, emotionally admitting that —finally— he’s starting to think things might turn out okay. I know exactly how he feels. Typically, Tucker’s speech was packed with bon mots, such as calling Antifa the Democrat Party’s brute squad.

CLIP: Tucker Carlson says the leader is the bravest man, and Ukraine is a middle-finger to the country (10:11).

Hulk Hogan delivered the most surreal, most entertaining, and possibly best received warmup speech, during which he literally “came out” as a Trumpmaniac:

CLIP: Wrestler Hulk Hogan called for Trumpmania to Make America Great Again (0:57).

Depressed corporate media’s response to Trump’s speech was muted. I won’t bore you with it, except to say they desperately fact-checked the President, unpersuasively concluding nearly everything Trump said was either false or “without evidence.” For just one example, the New York Times fact-checked Trump’s assertion that the globe is on the precipice of World War III, somehow finding that obvious truth both false and without evidence.

The Times needs to get its medication levels checked, because it is distinctly delusional.

🔥🔥 The New York Times ran a surprising story early this morning headlined, “Global Tech Outage Grounds Flights and Hits Businesses.” It sure seems these days like we just move from one mysterious disaster to the next.

What happened yesterday evening was worldwide networks and communications systems simultaneously crashed, grounding half a dozen airlines and disrupting all sorts of businesses including banks, telecom providers, stock exchanges, and media:

Social media filled with astonishing video clips showing things like airport flight boards stuck on the blue screen of death, making the airlines’ perennial game of ‘find your current gate’ even more challenging.

Seemingly within minutes, a Microsoft subcontractor called “CrowdStrike,” whose largest investor is Blackrock, and which was the primary technical resource supporting the Russia Collusion Hoax, claimed responsibility. It called the widespread failures an “error” in a security update.

Whatever it was, it was big:

At 5:45am this morning, CrowdStrike’s CEO and President suggested rebooting and tweeted a regretful —but not sorry— mea culpa:

Who knows. But —if it was a failed security update— here are three early observations:

CrowdStrike is now vulnerable to an incomprehensible number of potential lawsuits. The world is manifestly over-reliant on a single computer platform (Windows). The argument for replacing cash with digital currencies is over.

So. I’ll update you tomorrow on this breaking story if anything interesting turns up.

🔥🔥 The Democrats’ anti-democratic war against their own presidential candidate Joe Biden accelerated yesterday. It is like a bad, political auto-immune disease. The New York Times ran the story under the falsely suggestive headline “People Close to Biden Say He Appears to Accept He May Have to Leave the Race.” That salacious headline was immediately contradicted by the sub-headline, which admitted that one source “familiar with President Biden’s thinking cautioned that he had not yet made up his mind to leave the race.”

So … if Biden isn’t getting out, then what’s the story? The story is they are trying to push Biden down the short stairs, and fast. But Biden is acting like an elderly relative who can no longer be trusted to drive safely but refuses to hand over the car keys. It’s a problem.

Thus behold the democrats’ sneaky campaign of lying leaks and ugly whispers from anonymous sources to corporate media’s eager ears. It is nothing short of a Stalinist party purge of all Bidenites. The headlines ramped up the poisonous vitriol, and it was nearly impossible to find a single supportive headline.

All the Dems’ favorite tools of character assassination came out of the rhetorical Swiss Army Knife yesterday, beginning with appeals to authority. The Washington Post deployed Democrats’ favorite former president, running the headline, "Obama tells allies Biden’s path to winning reelection has greatly diminished.” The New Yorker invoked experts to do its dirty work: “Doctors Are Increasingly Worried About Biden.”

The New Yorker’s darkly suggested Biden may have a serious, sudden neurodegenerative condition. The experts have spoken:

Since the debate, I’ve asked nine doctors—including an internist, geriatricians, neurologists, and a neurosurgeon—to reflect on President Biden’s health. Most of them are, politically speaking, left of center; they practice in different parts of the country and range in age from their thirties to their sixties. Almost all of them were concerned that Biden’s symptoms might go beyond a gradual, aging-related decline, and could potentially be attributed to something more serious, such as a meaningful cognitive impairment or neurodegenerative condition. Most felt that an evaluation for neurological disorders would be reasonable.

That wasn’t even close to all. It seemed like everyone was getting in on the Anti-Cabbage action. CNN reported, “Pelosi privately told Biden polls show he cannot win and will take down the House; Biden responded with defensiveness.” Long leading the charge, Axios reported, “Behind the Curtain: Top Democrats now believe Biden will exit.” Politico simply said, “Biden in crisis.”

But the Democrats face an intractable problem. Joe Biden continues to publicly and loudly insist he is not dropping out and he’s going to keep driving as much as he wants. After all, Joe won fifty state primaries fair and square. What about democracy?

Like relatives who hate conflict and wonder what’s the harm of letting them keep driving, since they only go to bingo and the store, many rank-and-file democrats who just voted for Biden, and have been repeatedly reassured by experts that he remains “sharp as a tack,” are now baffled by the sudden, treacherous plot to boil President Cabbage. They smell a corporate media rat.

I checked in on some comments and discovered lots of regular voter sentiments like this one:

Now, that’s real unity! We’ve been trying to warn them that the corporate media monster they created would one day be turned on them. Welp, apparently that day was Thursday, July 18th, 2024.

I also noticed approvingly that some of my Biden nicknames seem to be catching on. Betting site PolyMarket setup a live stream yesterday titled, “Will Biden Outlast the Lettuce?”

It’s President Lettuce versus an actual lettuce. Place your bets.

🔥🔥 Yesterday, NBC ran a story proving the Secret Service has its priorities straight, headlined: “Secret Service says it's appalled by DEI rhetoric against female agents after Trump rally shooting.”

The painfully long and numbingly repetitive article began with a statement from the Secret Service’s Communications Director, not apologizing for the agency’s failure to protect President Trump, but defending its crack ponytail brigade. Which, it must be said, looks more like the Keystone Cops than Charlie’s Angels. Just saying.

In relevant part, the official statement bristled at the public’s criticism, expressing outrage, disappointment, and most of all, appall. They are appalled! At criticism! During an election season! After they totally and inexcusably failed at their one job!:

Mostly, NBC’s article was a tragic self-own. Despite allocating pages and pages to the story, NBC could only muster a single former agent to weakly defend the female agents’ performance. He gamely suggested there could be good explanations for the various slipups and failures widely mocked on social media this week.

That could be true. But if so, many Americans would like to hear those good explanations. Share them! Talk to us, Secret Service.

The rest of the article rounded up a laborious inventory of Secret Service failures, in the form of conservative complaints about the intersection between the Agency’s DEI priorities and the worst Secret Service screw-up in history. Trying to evoke sympathy for hiring people based on inherent characteristics rather than merit, NBC just ended up republishing those critiques, and at the same time making reporters look stupid.

Here’s my favorite example (though it was devilishly hard to pick):

Noticeably absent from NBC’s article was a single reference to any DEI successes. You can be sure we’d know all about them, if any existed.

Finally, in fairness, it should be noted that President Trump has repeatedly defended his Secret Service detail, including the female officers. So.

🔥 Speaking of Microsoft and DEI, yesterday Inc. Magazine ran a story headlined, “DEI Might Be Dying: John Deere and Microsoft Make Big Changes.” Even better, Inc.’s sub-headline asked, “Major companies are stepping away from the terminology. Should your business follow?”

The article began by asking one simple question: Is DEI dead? The answer turned out not to be so clear. After being outed on social media this week, John Deere vowed to never subsidize any more parades or leather festivals, and deleted its entire DEI department. But Microsoft only pruned its DEI squad, removing the ‘E’ for ‘equity,’ and renaming it to ‘I&D.’

So, that’s one down.

Hilariously, Inc.’s reporter struggled to find any agreed-on definition of ‘equity,’ which was probably the original goal. We won’t miss it, don’t worry.

Anyway, it was progress. DEI is slowly dying.

👨‍⚖️👨‍⚖️ Yesterday, Arizona’s GOP announced a terrific election integrity victory in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The appellate court reversed a lower court’s stay of an Arizona law (HB 2492) requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote. President Trump even weighed in:

Arizona still has a giant problem with mailed-in ballots, which are multiplying like Florida cockroaches, but this decision was terrific progress.

👨‍⚖️ More good legal news emerged yesterday from the Eighth Circuit. Politico ran the story headlined, “Appeals court blocks Biden's student loan repayment plan, in latest legal blow to administration.”

Yesterday, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals completely stayed Biden’s moronically named “SAVE Act,” which buys votes by requiring plumbers and contractors to pay off degrees earned by unemployed baristas, like Bachelors of Arts in “Black Lesbian Dance Theory” and “Critical Studies in Indigenous Gender Mustard.”

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) applauded the court’s decision, sensibly explaining that Biden "isn't 'forgiving' debt. He is taking the debt from those who willingly took it out to go to college and transferring it onto taxpayers who decided not to go to college or already paid off their loans.”

More progress! The RNC is over, but Joe Biden’s fully vaccinated covid quarantine continues. This weekend will feature the Biden resignation watch, as the drumbeat for him to step down will reach a feverish pitch. Can the old man hold out? We’ll see.

Have a fabulous Friday! C&C will return tomorrow morning with your Weekend Edition roundup of essential news and commentary.

