☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh's avatar
Josh
1h

I’m pretty sure I have the covid (not a tester, and never got the shots). This is the first time since 2021. I’m on day 8 of mild fever, chills, and body aches. Also, things taste super salty, so that’s weird. Anyway, all this to say is how thankful I am to have a backbone and to be able to stand up to the largest psyop any government has ever done on its people. I will prevail, eventually 😁

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 replies
Janice P - Words Beyond Me's avatar
Janice P - Words Beyond Me
1h

✝️✝️✝️

But having the same spirit of faith, according to what is written, “I believed, therefore I spoke,” we also believe, therefore we also speak, knowing that He who raised the Lord Jesus will raise us also with Jesus and will present us with you. For all things are for your sakes, so that the grace which is spreading to more and more people may cause the giving of thanks to abound to the glory of God.

— 2 Corinthians 4:13-15 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
144 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture