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Liz LaSorte's avatar
Liz LaSorte
41m

One of the requirements to become a legal citizen is to have a good moral character.

In the birthright citizenship cases, ALL of the affidavits were about the newborn not getting its SS card, so the illegal immigrant Parents could collect from We the People who pay our taxes.

Collecting welfare from cradle to grave dependence is hardly good moral character and is against the principal of self-reliance, which was the cornerstone of what it means to be an American:

https://lizlasorte.substack.com/p/doe-v-trump-birthright-citizenship?r=76q58

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Steenroid's avatar
Steenroid
1h

The dogs and cats would like to thank SCOTUS.

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