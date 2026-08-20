☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Edward Drass's avatar
Edward Drass
8h

As a counterpoint, I was one of the 1% of physicians who did not believe the mask and vaccine baloney, and I told patients and friends as much. I want from 35 patients a day to 5 a week because people were afraid to mix in my waiting room, fearing contagion. I relinquished my license in July 2020 after 45 years of practice. I saw what organized medicine and government health "experts" had done to our profession, and I could no longer be a part of such a system.

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
8h

✝️✝️✝️

Then He said to them, “Watch out and be on your guard against every form of greed, for not even when one has an abundance does his life consist of his possessions.”

— Luke 12:15 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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