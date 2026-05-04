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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
3h

✝️✝️✝️

Let those be ashamed and humiliated altogether who rejoice at my distress;

Let those be clothed with shame and dishonor who magnify themselves over me.

Let them shout for joy and rejoice, who favor my vindication;

And let them say continually, “The LORD be magnified,

Who delights in the prosperity of His servant.”

And my tongue shall declare Your righteousness

And Your praise all day long.

— Psalm 35:26-28 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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NancySD's avatar
NancySD
3h

The write up of the Taco Bell fiasco is the funniest thing I’ve read in some time. That’s what I’m here for!

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