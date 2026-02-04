☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
13h

From Shady Substack

"I was at my son's high school graduation ceremony, sitting alone in the back row. My son was valedictorian, but I was the only family he had. His father had died when he was ten, and we had no other relatives. I watched other graduates surrounded by parents, grandparents, siblings, all cheering and taking photos.

My son kept looking back at me with sad eyes, clearly wishing he had more people there for him. As he walked across the stage to give his valedictorian speech, I heard someone sit down next to me. Then another person. And another.

I looked around and saw five elderly people I'd never met settling into the empty seats around me. One woman leaned over and whispered, 'We're here for your son. What's his name?' 'Tyler,' I said, confused. 'Go Tyler!' she shouted when he took the microphone.

The others joined in, cheering and clapping like proud grandparents. After the ceremony, they came down with me to take photos. They posed with Tyler, hugged him, told him how proud they were. My son was beaming.

As they were leaving, I stopped them. 'Why did you do this? You don't even know us.' An older man smiled. 'We're from the senior center next door. We saw the graduation setup and asked the principal if any students didn't have family coming. He mentioned your son.'

His voice was gentle. 'We all have grandchildren who are too busy to visit us. Today, we got to be grandparents again, and your son got a family cheering for him. Everybody wins.' I hugged each of them, crying.

Tyler still has those photos on his wall. He calls them his 'graduation grandparents,' and he visits them at the senior center every month." 4/4 —Angela T., Tampa, FL

Reply
Share
61 replies
Kathy Sullivan's avatar
Kathy Sullivan
13h

...Before I even read the news today, I just want to say thank you Jeff for taking the time to enlighten us...you are truly a gift!

Reply
Share
4 replies
698 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture