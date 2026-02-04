Good morning, C&C family, it’s Wednesday! Your good-news roundup today includes: Trump escalates fight with Harvard’s trustee after the New York Times sticks its meddlesome oar in; Democrats throw Clintons under the Epstein bus; congressional depositions will be live-streamed; bimbo eruptions end abruptly, with accountability; threats to the Democrat brand; U-Haul arrives at Quality Learing Center, because of course; telling timeline suggests strategy unfolding; worldwide Epstein scandal smashes into Norway’s entire elite apparatus; Norway’s outsized geopolitical influence crumbles in one week; MAHA groups start organizing and go after fourteen more states after spectacular Idaho win; and Politico runs Babylon Bee-style headline complaining that vaccine safety committee is putting safety first.

🌍🇺🇸 ESSENTIAL NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🇺🇸🌍

🔥🔥🔥

Bwahahaha! Yesterday, albeit unintentionally, Politico ran a perfectly delightful headlined, “Trump escalates Harvard feud with $1B demand.” The timeline is priceless.

How it started: On Monday, the New York Times gleefully reported that Trump had TACO’d —chickened out— and had dropped his demand for a $200 million cash payment in the ongoing feud between the Administration and Harvard officials. The New York Times, February 2nd:

A few hours later (close to midnight), Trump shot back on Truth Social: “We are now seeking One Billion Dollars in damages, and want nothing further to do, into the future, with Harvard University,” the President said. It was classic Trump. The NYT called him chicken, so he 5x’d the demand and cut them off.

One can easily imagine the furious calls and freely flowing expletives on the direct line between Harvard President Alan Garber’s office and the desk of Joseph Kahn, the Times’s executive editor. The New York Times, in its infinite wisdom —and probably without checking with Harvard first— ran the euphoric story claiming Trump had backed down from his Harvard demands. Based on two anonymous sources. 🤦‍♂️

In hindsight, this was approximately the same as telling a toddler, “I bet you won’t eat all the cookies!” They were practically daring him to do it. Within the blink of a digital eye, Trump landed on social media jacking up his $200 million demand to one billion dollars. I’m honestly surprised he didn’t add “and a pony” for good measure.

The Times has apparently learned nothing about this President despite ten years of covering him. You’d think by now they’d know: never dare Trump to escalate. It’s like daring a cat to knock something off a shelf.

For its part, Harvard —which Politico called “the nation’s oldest and wealthiest private education institution”— thought it could outwait Trump, with its army of lawyers and its near-infinite $50 billion endowment. Then Trump shot from $200 million to $1 billion in one overnight news cycle, and suddenly that near-infinite endowment seems a little more finite.

The university that spent years instructing students about “microaggressions” is now learning a lesson about plain old regular aggression.

To date, the Trump administration has frozen billions of dollars in federal grants and contracts to Harvard, threatened the university’s tax-exempt status, and tried to halt the school’s ability to enroll foreign students. That’s all tangled up in litigation for now. Beyond Harvard, Politico reported that the Education Department has a running list of sixty universities it is currently investigating over antisemitic harassment and racial (anti-white) discrimination on their campuses.

The battle for America’s Universities rages on. Don’t bet against the President’s team. TAW.

🔥🔥🔥

Faster than you can say I did not have relations with that investigation, the Clinton deposition story has kept blossoming into a beautiful but stinky flower. Early this morning, Politico reported, “As Republicans again target the Clintons, Democrats just want to turn the page.” Get thee under the bus.

Politico framed its story as Democrats wanting to turn the page — which is journalist-speak for “oh please make it stop.” They can see the subpoenas on the wall. But just relax. This is only going to hurt for a very long time.

“A youthful vanguard of progressive office-holders unlikely to even recall the Clinton presidency,” Politico reported, “have largely opted against defending the once formidable pair.” Representative Maxwell Frost, (D-Fla.), 28, one of the Democrats who voted to hold the Clintons in contempt, explained, “We want to be more aggressive and find the truth, and it’s less about allegiances to individuals, and more about what’s best for our party and what’s best for this country.”

Uh huh. Apparently, at least part of the Democrat Party has decided the Clintons are not what’s best for the party or the country. At last. “The party’s effective abandonment of its longtime standard bearers,” the article said, “provides a vivid illustration of how many members are eager to disassociate themselves from the Clinton brand.”

That escalated quickly! At the DNC Convention in the summer of 2024, the Clintons got a standing ovation.

That was just 18 months ago. Now they are making history, by becoming the first President and Secretary of State to sit for a hostile Congressional deposition under penalty of perjury. Yesterday, the Oversight Committee announced the proceedings would be live-streamed.

Representative Frost, 28, part of the ‘youthful vanguard,’ with others

🔥 Politico’s story isn’t about Republicans attacking the Clintons. This is Democrats, feeding the Clintons to the Epstein wolves and hoping the wolves are full by the time they get to anyone else.

For decades, any mention of Bill Clinton’s frequent-flyer miles on the Lolita Express was dismissed as “conspiracy theory” by the same people now voting to hold him in contempt. These Democrats spent more energy defending Clinton’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein than Epstein’s lawyers did. Now they’re fleeing for the exits so fast they’re leaving skid marks on the Capitol floor. The only thing Democrats want to “turn the page” on faster is their own voter registration records.

For readers who, like Rep. Maxwell, are too young to have suffered through the Clinton years, here’s a small sample of scandals the duo has survived, limited to only those involving the presidential trouser snake. Democrats defended Clinton through:

Gennifer Flowers (1992) — “just a bimbo eruption!”

Paula Jones (1994) — “trailer park harassment.”

Monica Lewinsky (1998) — “a vast right-wing conspiracy!”

Impeachment (1998-99) — “partisan witch hunt!”

Epstein flight logs (2019) — “out of context.”

… Epstein files (2026) — turn the page!

The Clintons spent 30 years as Democratic royalty. Now, if Politico can be believed, they’re political organ donors.

🔥 Who knows what we should expect? Normally, I’d remind you not to expect prison sentences, since befriending pedophiles is distasteful but not technically illegal. But 2026 has been anything but normal. As they say at the dog track after a doping scandal, all bets are off.

I can predict one thing, though, thanks to Politico’s carefully terrified framing: Democrats are panicking about what this means for the brand. Consider the Democratic presidential lineup in living memory: Carter, Clinton, Obama, Biden. That’s the whole roster. The entire modern bench.

And now, with the fresh addition of William Jefferson Clinton, three out of four have become what we might call personas non grata — or maybe personas amnesia. One-term “Catastrophe” Carter is safely dead. Clinton is being fitted for a political body bag. Biden’s... whatever Biden is. Politically useless, at least. That only leaves Obama — and you can practically hear the nervous footsteps circling his legacy.

What happens when Obama winks out? Who do Democrats trot out at conventions as proof that their party can govern? Who cuts the ribbon? Who does the endorsement ads? At this rate, they’ll be down to dusting off Michael Dukakis. (If you have no idea who Dukakis is —and I am looking at you, Portland— that is exactly the point.)

I don’t know where this is going. But watching Democrats shove the Clintons into the volcano while pretending they barely knew them feels like the beginning of a brand implosion that will make the Bud Lite fiasco look like a bump in the road to the bar. Time will tell.

🔥🔥🔥

Behold, the U-Haul of Justice! They leared the hard way. Meta-commenter Twitchy ran an intentionally hilarious story yesterday headlined, “U-Haul Backed Up to the Open Door of the Quality Learing Center in Minneapolis.”

CLIP: Alert local resident observes Democrat daycare learing what ‘fly by night’ means (0:07).

If you missed Nick Shirley’s investigation, the Quality Learning Center was a state-funded Minneapolis “day care” facility that the YouTuber found lights-out on a workday, appearing to provide exactly zero “education”— but did seem to provide excellent opportunities for billing the government. The building, which had a sign so poorly made it even misspelled “learning,” has now closed, according to state records. The iconic sign has been taken down.

This week, alert locals spotted a U-Haul outside, which raises the question: what exactly do you pack up from a fake school? Invisible textbooks? The imaginary diplomas? The very real taxpayer money is, of course, long gone.

Nothing says you were right, we’re a total fraud like hastily jetting after the video goes viral.

Funny how fraud operations always seem to shut down right after someone with a camera arrives. The Quality ‘Learing’ Center got exposed, and suddenly they needed a moving truck with a dolly. A single viral video accomplished what years of Minnesota government oversight couldn’t — probably because the state’s fraud detectors were too busy attending sensitivity training to notice someone was stealing their budget.

Note the telling timeline. Terrific YouTube influencer Nick Shirley, 23, began supporting President Trump during the 2024 election cycle. In October last year, he appeared at a White House roundtable with other influencers and President Trump to discuss Antifa. In December, he somehow got connected to a local Minneapolis resident who’d long been complaining about daycare fraud.

Then Shirley’s viral video kicked off the whole national fraud investigation, which has blossomed into a full-on federal task force, including a brand-new special assistant attorney general with an office in the White House. That escalated quickly, too.

Who was it who connected Nick with the local, “David,” who gave the influencer a tour of local daycares, including the now-infamous (low) Quality Learing Center? Whoever it was, and I think I know, I would like to shake their hand. They are playing 5-D chess.

🔥🔥🔥

The latest round of Epstein scandals continued metastasizing around the world yesterday. The Financial Times reported, “Norway’s elite engulfed by Epstein scandal.” The article said bluntly, “Elites from many countries, especially the US and UK, have been caught up in the growing Epstein scandal.” Growing, hardening, stiffening, whatever. Wait till you see what Norway’s Crown Princess wrote Epstein.

Norway is now the latest epicenter of the worldwide Epstein earthquake. “The sheer number of Norwegians implicated has raised eyebrows in the rich Scandinavian country of just 5.5m people,” the article explained. The implications soar far beyond the glaciers. Take a gander at the list of Epstein’s now-disgraced Norwegian cuddlers:

The future queen, Crown Princess Mette-Marit

The former prime minister (who awarded Obama his Peace Prize)

The current head of the Nobel Committee (who refuses to consider Trump)

Two of their most famous diplomats

The guy who heads the World Economic Forum, Børge Brende

Norway has just over five million people and, apparently, approximately twelve prominent citizens — and Jeffrey Epstein was besties with all of them. The country’s future queen, former prime minister, Nobel Committee chairman, top diplomats, and the guy running Davos were all exchanging emails with a convicted pedophile. At this point, if you’re a Norwegian elite who wasn’t corresponding with Epstein, you might want to check your spam folder.

In other words, Norway has fewer citizens than the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, but apparently more Epstein correspondents than the entire European Union.

🔥 Among hundreds of emails in the new disclosures, Norweigans learned that Crown Princess Mette-Marit left her family in the middle of a Caribbean vacation to fly solo to Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion for what she called “meditation sessions.” Now, I’m a lawyer, not an expert on meditation, but I’m pretty sure you can do that without flying to a sex offender’s house. You can even do it on a beach in the Caribbean. Where your family is. Just saying.

The formerly popular Crown Princess also complained to Epstein in emails that her Norwegian royal duties were “boring.” That crack isn’t playing too well with the punters back at home. They are now also focusing keenly on the fact that the Princess’s son, Marius Borg Høiby, went on trial this week for 38 charges —including rape.

If you’re keeping track: Great Britain went first. Now this is the second European royal family permanently tarred by the International Mystery Man.

Next up was former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland, who previously described his extensive relationship with Epstein as limited to “standard diplomatic activity.” Standard diplomatic activity, to be perfectly precise, typically includes things like attending state dinners and negotiating treaties— not vacationing with your family at a pedophile’s mansion while he arranges your doctor’s appointments.

The Norwegians also just learned that Epstein allegedly left $5 million to each of the children of Norway’s most famous diplomat couple. Five million dollars. Per kid. For what, exactly? The parents took those children to Epstein’s island — the same island where... well, you know. One parent has already been stripped of her ambassadorship while continuing to insist her contact was “minimal.”

🔥 It’s an utter collapse. Color revolutionaries couldn’t have done it better. The overnight poll numbers were devastating. According to Norway’s News in English:

An eye-watering 76% of Norwegians lost confidence in the Crown Princess

44% say she shouldn’t become queen

Only 22% think she’s capable of being queen

35% are now uncertain

It’s not difficult to understand why. Here are some of the actual quotes from the Crown Princess’s many emails found scattered throughout the new Epstein disclosures:

Smiling at Epstein’s pedo conviction . “Googled u after last email. Agree didn’t look too good :)” This was in 2011— three years after his sentence.

The Adultery Joke . “Paris good for adultery. Scandis better wife material. But then again who am I to talk?” What does that mean??

The Naked Woman Email (about her rapey son): “Is it inappropriate for a mother to suggest two naked women carrying a surfboard for my 15 yr old sons wallpaper?” Mother of the year, asking the pedo for parenting advice.

Norway’s entire government and monarchical tradition are suddenly suffering an existential crisis. Norway’s elites played an outsized role in global politics, probably because Norway is ground zero for progressives’ so-called “Scandinavian model,” the wonderful socialist system that showers citizens with free stuff; free healthcare, free college education, free child care, generous welfare, and all they have to do is look the other way while their elites worship Moloch. We’re all in this together!

Norway’s Crown Princess could’ve spent her life vacationing, cutting ribbons, and visiting hospitals. Instead, she was complaining to Jeffrey Epstein that royal duties were “boring.” I got nothing; I can’t explain it. Maybe it’s demonic possession.

Round and round the Epstein wheel goes, and where it will stop, nobody knows.

💉💉💉

Terrific MAHA news, in two stories. First, Reuters reported, “Buoyed by Kennedy’s success, MAHA groups take aim at state vaccine laws.” Reuters is worried. You can tell because they interviewed “medical experts” four times and mentioned measles twice.

The news was that a coalition of 14 MAHA-aligned, HHS-supported groups launched last month —conservatives working together for a change— and are now pushing Idaho-style vaccine freedom laws in up to a dozen states. And against all odds, it’s getting traction.

Seven states, including Florida, have active or pending legislation in the pipeline. Health freedom activist Leslie Manookian (Health Freedom Defense Fund) led last year’s successful Idaho effort —Idaho banned all medical mandates last year. Reuters quoted Leslie saying, “We breached the dam in Idaho in 2025. And now I think the mission is to burst the dam open.” Reuters thought that was some kind of ominous Nazi promise.

The one-sided article quoted several “medical experts” who were all very concerned that parents might get to decide what goes into their children’s bodies— instead of experts. Reuters’ experts wanted readers to know that vaccine mandates are “a critical public health tool”— which is expert-speak for “we liked it better when we didn’t have to ask first.”

Reuters also raised the alarm that the 14 groups have “close ties” to RFK Jr. (In related news, agriculture groups have ‘close ties’ to the Agriculture Secretary. But I digress.) The article also whined that “vaccine skepticism is gaining traction under Trump”— which is a hilarious way of saying “democracy is working.”

The big news here is not activists working on health freedom laws. The significant news, the news that really encourages, is that activists are working together to pass health freedom laws, that lawmakers are listening, and that Kennedy’s HHS is helping them.

They got it done in Idaho. Now they’re trying in 12 more states. That’s momentum. Recall that Secretary Kennedy said he had a plan to get it done without Congress. Behold.

💉 In even more hilarious news of media hysteria, Politico ran an overwrought and completely illogical story whose headline could have fronted the Babylon Bee: “‘Efficacy will be secondary’: RFK Jr.’s vaccine advisers have a new mission.” You can’t make this stuff up. Politico is now complaining that Kennedy and HHS are putting safety first.

Beneath Politico’s pancakes of panic, the actual news was that yesterday, the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee (ACIP) announced it will now prioritize safety over efficacy. ACIP Chair Kirk Milhoan said Americans should view the panel “more as a safety committee; efficacy will be secondary.” That’s it. That was the whole story. Politico then squirted out 1,200 words of furious outrage.

The article sneeringly described Dr. Milhoan as “an evangelical pastor from Hawaii, pediatric cardiologist, and Covid vaccine skeptic.” Haha, they sneakily buried “pediatric cardiologist” in between the two slams. Of course, the two “slams” were music to our ears.

Dr. Milhoan said, “If you’re not looking for safety signals, you won’t necessarily find them.” Politico quoted ‘former’ (disgruntled) CDC official and leatherbound Monkeypox Coordinator Dmetre Daskalakis (of course), who responded, “it sounds like an excuse to find reasons to discourage vaccination.” Read that again. The public health establishment thinks looking for problems is a bad thing. No wonder people stopped trusting them.

But Dr. Milhoan explained that if the committee is even considering a vaccine, it should already work. Otherwise, it shouldn’t be before the committee. Duh.

The government’s vaccine advisers will focus on safety— and somehow that panics public health experts. And that tells you everything about why public trust has collapsed. “ The committee’s pivot goes against decades of best practices,” Politico warned, without evidence.

Um. Decades of ‘best practices’ gave us: vaccines that didn’t stop transmission, boosters that kept multiplying, and mandates for shots that healthy kids didn’t need. Those decades produced the credibility crisis. The “best practices” failed. Asking why is not dangerous — it’s long overdue. Forgive us for wanting a second opinion.

Bondage fetishist and corporate media’s favorite public health expert, Daskalakis, warned, “They’re going to be the mechanism to sow discord and confusion by presenting weird stuff.” I’m not making that up. Politico actually printed that imbecilic nonsense. Presumably, by “weird stuff,” Daskalakis meant “data,” and not alien autopsies or blurry chupacabra photos.

And, I’m only saying, but Dmetre probably shouldn’t be throwing around the phrase “weird stuff.” Doctor, heal thyself.

The fact that a former CDC official is preemptively labeling inconvenient data as “weird stuff” gives away the whole ballgame. They’re not even pretending to be scientific anymore —he doesn’t even need to see the future data— they’re already trying to discredit findings before the findings exist.

Welp. Safety first, morons. The Reckoning™ train continues barreling down the track.

Have a wonderful Wednesday! Skate back here tomorrow morning, for even more encouraging essential news and color commentary.

Share

Give a gift subscription

Don’t race off! We cannot do it alone. Consider joining up with C&C to help move the nation’s needle and change minds. I could sure use your help getting the truth out and spreading optimism and hope, if you can: ☕ Learn How to Get Involved 🦠

How to Donate to Coffee & Covid

Twitter: jchilders98.

Truth Social: jchilders98.

MeWe: mewe.com/i/coffee_and_covid.

Telegram: t.me/coffeecovidnews

C&C Swag! www.shopcoffeeandcovid.com