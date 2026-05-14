☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
6h

✝️✝️✝️

Evil people do not understand justice,

But those who seek the LORD understand all things.

— Proverbs 28:5 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
6hEdited

Rand Paul spoke of this circle of fraud and lies committed by Fauci and his accomplices. They all were paid to create this scheme disguising the fact that right from the beginning they were all involved in the gain of function Covid virus and then the deceit the lies and the fraud to cover up their crimes grew from there.

How is it possible that an auto pen pardon can be used to give a mass murderer blanket immunity for crimes he hadn’t ever been charged with yet? Aren’t pardons made for someone that has been charged or convicted of a crime? It’s high time states step in and file charges against Fauci.

At the same time the hearing was going on the CIA was removing documents from Tulsi Gabbards DNI offices. A perfect example of the Deep State saying don’t mess with us!

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