☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

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HHM's avatar
HHM
7h

Thank you to all C&C who pray for our troops. I have a child in the military in Turkey. Your prayers make a difference.

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K2ndD4TwiceD's avatar
K2ndD4TwiceD
6h

Hi Jeff! Just finishing watching your Mike Rowe podcast and reading yesterday's post. Have not missed a single post since early 2021 and tell everyone I can about C&C! My 14 year old daughter loves it when I read C&C to her EVERY morning over the past year or two. Her worldview training, and narrative/propaganda discernment skills are that much sharper because of it (not to mention her deep appreciation for and employment of the now famous Childerian wit!)

Just wanted to say thank you for all you do and all the optimism and encouragement and sarcasm you bring to all of our morning routines! My Americano tastes that much better with C&C!

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