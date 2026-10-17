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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
2h

Under massive pressure from Trump there is a new bill that passed the house judiciary committee called The Shut Down Sanctuary Policies Act. What this bill would do is finally empower the victims of the crimes of illegal aliens too sue local and state officials that release criminal aliens from custody. What the bill aims to do is impose the toughest crackdown on states cities and localities that refuse to turn over illegal aliens that are under federal detainers, people here illegally that have been charged or convicted of a crime, but instead sanctuary city officials just release them onto the streets. This bill creates what is called a right to private action which allows victims or families of illegal alien crime to sue the municipalities, cities, state or local officials who release violent offenders and they offend again. I can only say it’s about FREAKIN TIME! This federal bill would strip state officials from what they call civil immunity. So people like Maura Healy, Michele Wu, Mamdani, Kathy Hokel, Gavin Newsom, JB Pritzker, etc. would no longer be able to hide behind this civil immunity for their absolute criminal disregard for the safety of American citizens, by letting these murderers, rapists, child molesters, etc. back out onto the street. The great thing, if we can get Thune to get this through the senate, is it’s a tool for victims and their families to finally get justice.

This bill also cuts off federal funding for any and all sanctuary states that continue to break federal law by harboring or releasing illegal aliens.

Here’s one of thousands of horrific stories the paid off “street walking” media refuses to report and gives a look into how these satanic state officials destroy lives and families across America. Really who do these scumbags think they are.

An illegal “trans gender” man, wanted for horrific sex crimes against children in New Jersey and in Massachusetts, deliberately followed a 14 year old boy from the Thomas Jefferson Park in East Harlem into the bathroom of a bodega across the street and viciously raped the boy. The boy after being viscously and sadistically raped somehow managed to crawl out of the bodega and flag down witnesses on the street. The police were called and “Nicol” Suarez was arrested the following day.

The big story inside the story is Maura Healy, Massachusetts Governor, had Suarez in custody. ICE had sent the detainer to local law enforcement in Medford Ma. and directly to Maura Healy and said you’ve got a dangerous criminal, a child rapist, a sexual predator, illegally in this country from Columbia, we want this person, don’t let this person go. This person was arrested, this person was released without bail, and hence this person disappeared. Local and state police and mainly Maura Healy, let this animal go, and he fled to New York where he struck again. Tom Homan on X said, “America wants Maura Healy in prison”. When is enough enough? Well I guess if the RINOS can redeem themselves just once this bill, which would be law, covered by meddling judges, would make a huge difference! I could tell you a thousand stories but I think this one is enough.

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D D Wise's avatar
D D Wise
2h

Yeah, Uvalde had a ton of armed LE onsite during a school shooting and they just all stood around. God bless Kaylub, hero 🏆

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