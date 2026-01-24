☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

James Goodrich
4hEdited

A Nice Weekend Message, Happy Saturday!

We all learn and grow in different ways, many times it’s a community, or a group. It can be at our job, where we learn from a person that is stronger in an area than we are. Or here on C&C, where we learn from a great author/lawyer and the experiences of their wonderful subscribers. Over time we can grow, we become educated, it could be we learn to be more compassionate, certainly we become better educated.

Within these groups are individual people, each of us with our own individual deficiencies. Some of us, myself included, struggle at times with dwelling on those limitations. If I was a little more self confident, a little taller, if I had a nicer personality, if I grew up in a better home, or maybe if I controlled my temper better, be a little more patient. We often let our faults and weakness become an excuse to stay at mediocrity. The truth is God doesn’t just use perfect people. If he did, none of us would have a chance.

As believers our life is not put on hold until we become perfect. Gods calling uses all of us as we are growing, while we are changing. Like all of the disciples Peter was far from perfect, he had a bad temper, used bad language, cursed at people. His faults showed right up until the crucification of Jesus and I’m sure beyond.

He had plenty of room to grow but yet he was still chosen as a disciple, one of Jesus’ right hand men. You would think Jesus would have picked someone more polished more disciplined. When you have a heart to please God you may make mistakes, you may have areas you need to strengthen, but that doesn’t disqualify you from doing good along the way. If God could use Peter in such a great way, with all of his flaws, he can surely use us. The scripture says Gods power shows up greatest in our weaknesses. So if we wait until we are perfect, we will be waiting our entire life.

This doesn’t mean to accept our limitations, we should always try to grow, improve, strive to do better. Isn’t this why we’re all here? But in the meantime we shouldn’t beat ourselves up because we haven’t arrived. We are Gods workmanship, it’s a lifelong process. There will always be areas we need to work on. Instead of condemning ourselves we need to start accepting ourselves. There is power when we conclude I like who I am. I’m happy with myself.

Here’s a great short story I hope you’ll enjoy.

There was an elderly Asian woman. She had two large pots that hung on the end of a long pole that would rest on her neck and shoulders. Every day she would walk from her house down to the stream to get some fresh water. One of the pots had a small crack in it, the other pot was perfect. Because of the crack when she’d get back from the long walk that pot with the leak would only be about 1/2 full. This went on week after week month after month.

The perfect pot was very proud of its accomplishments, always bringing a full pot of water. But the pot with the crack, well it felt a little embarrassed, ashamed by its imperfection.

One day it said to the elderly woman I really feel bad that I don’t measure up, I’m only delivering about 1/2 of what I was supposed to. The woman said, have you noticed that there are flowers on your side of the path from where the water has leaked out? That’s because I’ve always known about your flaw so I have planted seeds on your side of the path. Every day when we return from the stream you water those seeds. For the last 2 years I have picked those flowers and decorated my house. Without you being just the way you are there wouldn’t be this beauty in my house.

Every one of us has unique flaws and weaknesses. We could easily be down on ourself. But just like this lady, God knows where to plant the seeds to get the most out of our weaknesses. Remember God is not finished with us. Don’t go through life being against yourself. Dare to say I like myself. Be the best you can be with what Gods given you. Keep striving and you’ll find you will become everything Gods created you to be. J.Goodrich

Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
4h

✝️✝️✝️

Praise the LORD from the earth,

Sea monsters and all deeps;

Fire and hail, snow and clouds;

Stormy wind, fulfilling His word;

Mountains and all hills;

Fruit trees and all cedars;

Beasts and all cattle;

Creeping things and winged fowl;

Kings of the earth and all peoples;

Princes and all judges of the earth;

Both young men and virgins;

Old men and children.

Let them praise the name of the LORD,

For His name alone is exalted;

His glory is above earth and heaven.

— Psalm 148:7-13 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

