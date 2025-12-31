Good morning, C&C, it’s Wednesday, New Year’s Eve! Today, with great pleasure, I bring you C&C’s Year In Review, Part I (January—September), with the second part to follow tomorrow for your New Year reading. I had no choice but to split it up, since it was just too long to ask folks to read, even for readers accustomed to longer posts.

I couldn’t possibly jam in everything in this amazing year, so if I missed any of your favorites, accept my apologies. Even at that, I think you’ll be astonished by how far we’ve come in such a short time. Now, let’s get to it!

🌍 COFFEE & COVID’s 2025 YEAR IN REVIEW (Part I) 🌍

🔥🔥🔥 JANUARY 🔥🔥🔥

The year began, if you’ll forgive the expression, with a bang. Well, two bangs. In totally unrelated, lone-wolf, domestic terror attacks, two different Army veterans —unconnected, mind you— and both deployed using rented vehicles against civilian targets. Separately, you see. No links.

Former Army and Army Reserve soldier Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, drove a rented truck down Bourbon Street on New Year’s Day, around poorly placed NOPD cruisers, right over out-of-order barricades, and then right over several dozen innocent revelers, killing fifteen. Jabbar was shot to death on the scene.

Biden’s FBI assigned a 22-year-old special agent to head up the case, Alethea Duncan. Governor Jeff Landry pledged that officials would “be completely transparent.” Here is everything we’ve transparently learned about the killer and his strange trips to Canada and Egypt: ____

Meanwhile, unconnectedly, also on New Year’s Day but in Las Vegas, a Green Beret on approved leave, Matthew Livelsberger, 37, drove from his home in Colorado Springs in a rented Cybertruck filled with gas cans and commercial fireworks, and blew himself to smithereens in the Trump International Hotel & Casino breezeway. Matthew apparently shot himself right before he was burned alive, becoming the only fatality (seven people nearby were injured).

A year later, here is everything we know about Matthew’s motive: _____

Last month, military authorities released a report concluding that, based on unnamed “writings,” Green Beret Livelsberger had undiagnosed mental health issues that allowed him function at such a high level it deceived everyone —so that he remained on active duty— but was also so crazy that he was compelled to blow up the Trump Hotel’s valet stand in a suicide bombing.

In other words, we’re expected to believe that Livelsberger’s mental health issue enabled his elite performance in the Green Berets, justified trusting him with classified operations secrets and dangerous military weapons, but also rendered him violently unstable and, in clinical terms, crazy as a bedbug.

Oh! One more. In another unrelated coincidence, both Jabbar and Livelsberger rented their terror attack vehicles from the same app-based car-sharing service, “Turo,” on the same day, for the same high-profile, politically based attack vectors. Unconnectedly.

🔥 The Inaugural Rope-A-Dope. On January 20th, as the Autopen continued whirring, signing whatever Biden’s handlers shoved in front of it, envelopes, letters, pardons, you name it, and as thousands of Trump supporters streamed to wintery DC to attend the massive outdoor swearing-in, at the last minute, the Trump Inaugural ceremony moved inside. We still don’t know exactly why. Cold or something. Only credentialed persons were permitted to attend.

The Washington Post ran a bemused story below the headline, “Indoor inauguration upends plans for Trump backers. They’re still excited.” That’s true. We were excited.

Either way, indoor, outdoor, nobody cared. The point was: Trump was back. That’s when the year really began.

On the day Trump was inaugurated the 47th President of the United States, the UK Daily Mail reported a bipartisan survey of Americans had found that not even Democrats could name one single thing that Joseph Robinette Biden had succeeded at doing, which was unfair, since at minimum he set the Olympic record for sandbag stumbling:

Trump took his hand off the Bible, walked out of the Capitol Rotunda and into the Oval Office, and began signing a flurry of executive orders that stacked roughly fourteen stories high. And he signed them with a traditional pen.

By the end of the first week, Politico ran a hysterical headline that set the tone for the next several months: “‘It will kill people’: Chaos, confusion after Trump halts US foreign aid.” The hysteria was based on a largely unknown agency called USAID that was obviously already in the new administration’s crosshairs. (We subsequently learned that over 90% of Ukrainian media relied on USAID grants. All of Ukraine’s media.)

Meanwhile, Elon Musk —President Trump’s most influential supporter and the world’s richest man— became an insta-Nazi after a sincere but unfortunate random arm movement, which was exactly how Democrats think the mustachioed dictator got his start.

The controversy mostly died down after Musk failed to show any more tendencies shared by national socialists, and after about a half dozen other officials, largely Democrats, made the same gesture.

Before the month was out, President Trump had canceled security details and classified access for notable insects like John Bolton and Anthony Fauci. He signed an executive order creating DOGE, which rapidly spread throughout the federal government, captured the email systems, and took control of the Treasury.

Democrats filed a record number of lawsuits, which you can take as read for every month going forward.

That was just the first ten days of the new administration.

🔥🔥🔥 FEBRUARY 🔥🔥🔥

Pickup up speed, President Trump started scraping up the American hemisphere, beginning with renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, discussing occupying Greenland and making Canada the 51st state, and putting a strong arm on Mexico to close the border.

After sending out emails asking federal workers to name five things they accomplished that week, and announcing a return to work policy, President Trump offered federal workers severance pay if they resigned rather than waiting to be fired. He closed USAID’s offices, drawing wails of anguish from Democrats who claimed closing an agency nobody’d ever heard of would create a worldwide humanitarian disaster. (Which never happened, of course, but never mind.)

Secretary Kennedy was confirmed at HHS, unlocking a new fear for Big Pharma and its Democrat allies. President Trump issued an order blocking federal funding from schools mandating covid jabs. Tulsi Gabbard was confirmed as the nation’s top spook, and immediately fired 100 gay and trans NSA operatives who’d been using the classified internal comms system for sex chats. The Times was happy to call Tulsi homophobic, but was too chicken to quote a single chat message.

The Associated Press ran an unintentionally encouraging story headlined, “After prayer breakfast, Trump creates task force to root out ‘anti-Christian bias’”, which was considered an even worse development than whatever happened on the Handmaid’s Tale.

Sadly, jab-happy Pope Francis began dying. In a very slow, very public fashion. From thrombocytopenia— a painful blood disorder often linked to the covid shots in published case reports. Just saying.

Newly confirmed Pam Bondi gave a roomful of surprised conservative influencers the long-awaited Jeffrey Epstein binder, but which turned out to be 100 pages of kindergartners’ drawings of Tom Massie in unflattering poses. This happened right as the British had just arrived to convince President Trump to go fight World War III with Russia, offering as a reward for Prime Minister Kier Starmer to be our girlfriend.

Trump said nyet.

Democrats filed more lawsuits.

🔥🔥🔥 MARCH 🔥🔥🔥

Showing just how low Democrats’ political prospects had sunk, NBC ran an absurd headline: “The Bidens want back in.” I did not make that up. But since the Autopen wasn’t included in the deal, the DNC turned down Joe Biden’s generous offer to help get the party back on track, mostly by re-telling the story of that time Uncle Bosey was eaten by cannibals.

Newly confirmed HHS Secretary Kennedy wasted no time, and the sackings of scientists began— in careful increments of ten thousand at a time. NPR ran a story headlined, “The Trump administration restructures federal health agencies, cuts 20,000 jobs.”

The first big scandal of the new administration arrived, when far-left editor Jeffrey Goldberg got an ‘accidental’ invitation to join Trump officials’ classified Signal group, and found out that Pete Hegseth had said “booya, b-tches!” after missiles launched at the Houthis. Corporate media covered the story wall-to-wall, running dozens of breathless stories every day for a week, but it went nowhere.

Goldberg also dished that Hegseth had called the Europeans “pathetic freeloaders,” which led to Politico-EU’s wild-eyed headline: “Europe fumes at Trump team’s insults in leaked Signal chat.” Politico said, and I am not making this up, that Hegseth’s private comments “hurt European feelings.” Tender European feelings would soon be hurt even more.

The Times published a massive limited hangout that in one fell swoop rewrote the history of the Proxy War, headlined, “The Secret History of America’s Involvement in the Ukraine War.” It described how the US military had from Day One micromanaged the fighting from a secret base in Weisbaden, Germany, called “Task Force Dragon.”

American commanders would tell Ukrainian soldiers where to aim the missile launchers, and the Ukrainians would do it— without even knowing what they were shooting at. They all agreed to call the targets “points of interest,” as if they were a roadside Cat Museum, so that if they were ever sworn under oath, they could deny the Americans had supplied “targeting information.”

The Times never explained exactly how it acquired all this classified information, and the wild revelations plopped right down the memory hole. We heard no more about it or about the many officers named in the story. Buh-bye! So far as we know, the arrangement continues to this day.

Democrats filed lawsuits, and liberal judges issued injunctions.

🔥🔥🔥 APRIL 🔥🔥🔥

As the new administration’s first 100 days rolled around, it became obvious that President Trump had redefined the presidency as an even more muscular Executive Branch. The Wall Street Journal ran a recap story headlined, “Trump Upended the Country in His First 100 Days: What’s Next?”

On April 2nd —just past April Fool’s Day— President Trump deployed his new tariff dashboard and announced Liberation Day. “It’s our Declaration of Economic Independence,” he soaringly explained, exposing ‘globalism’ once and for all not as a political ideology but as a global grift, in which every other country scams the United States.

CNBC responded with an anxious article headlined, “‘Worrying doesn’t help’: How to tame your tariff-related stress, from a behavioral financial expert.” The Associated Press ran an equally distressed story headlined, “Trump announces sweeping new tariffs to promote US manufacturing, risking inflation and trade wars.”

In health news, Reuters ran an alarmed headline, “Trump begins mass layoffs at FDA, CDC, other US health agencies.” The FDA’s former commissioner, Robert Califf, cried, “the FDA as we’ve known it is finished.” Hopefully. To his credit, Kennedy tried to save their jobs, but even the Indians didn’t want them. The Times ran the story: “R.F.K. Jr’s Plan to Send Health Officials to Indian Country Angers Native Leaders.”

Right after meeting with Vice-President JD Vance, Pope Francis went to his eternal reward following a sudden stroke and unexpected heart failure.

Right around the same time, the Wall Street Journal ran a foreboding story headlined, “World Economic Forum Opens New Probe Into Founder Klaus Schwab.” And just like that, the bug-protein-pushing technocrat was me-too’d, though it would take a few more hit pieces and a couple months to pry him out of the luxurious WEF headquarters in Davos, Switzerland.

“Following my recent announcement, and as I enter my 88th year, I have decided to step down from the position of World Economic Forum Chair and as a member of the Board of Trustees, with immediate effect,” Klaus announced in a statement released on Easter Sunday.

Trump’s hemispheric realignment continued, as America snatched back the Panama Canal. At a televised Cabinet Meeting, War Secretary Hegseth told President Trump, “We just got back from Panama last night. We were at the Panama Canal... and signed a couple of historic deals... we’re taking back the Canal. China’s had too much influence. Obama and others let them creep in.”

Meanwhile, the Boston Herald ran a story headlined, “10,000 pages of records about Robert F. Kennedy’s 1968 assassination are released, on Trump’s order.” This would be followed by releases of the JFK assassination files and the Amelia Earhart files.

Eric Adams announced he would run for re-election as New York City mayor as an independent, clearing the way for the tiny socialist Zohran Mamdani to later become the Democrat candidate.

Democrats sued. Liberal judges enjoined Trump executive orders, and appeals courts un-enjoined them, creating helpful case law.

🔥🔥🔥 MAY 🔥🔥🔥

As the grateful nation thawed and transitioned into full flower, the media wound itself up in hysteria over what it called Trump’s “moonshot on executive power.” One story was headlined, “In 2nd Term, Trump Pushes Bounds of Presidential Power, Testing Rule of Law.” Another said, “Are Trump’s Actions Truly Unprecedented? We Asked 35 Historians.” (Yes.)

Showing great sympathy for public radio, President Trump pulled the plug on NPR and PBS so they could focus on listener donations instead of federal funding. In health news, Florida became the second state to outlaw fluoride in its drinking water. Progressive dentists predicted a toothy apocalypse, which has not materialized.

On the international stage, the U.S. nixed the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs, which were a high-minded list of 30 ways to squeeze more money out of Americans and transfer it to oligarchs and warlords around the globe.

Oh, and the New York Times warned low-information Americans that falling gas prices could be bad news.

More bad news arrived, if you count lower gas prices as bad news: “Summer gas prices drop, but economic uncertainty remains as travel season begins.”

In sports, the country enjoyed a development so deliciously ironic it could not have been scripted: “Sovereignty beats out favorite Journalism to win the Kentucky Derby.” Get it? Sovereignty beat Journalism.

In another historic development, the Vatican elected an American pontiff. The New York Times ran the story headlined, “Pope Leo XIV, the First American Pontiff, Took a Global Route to the Top Post.”

After Trump’s desired nominee was thwarted, ABC laughed itself silly with a story headlined, “Trump appoints Fox News host Jeanine Pirro as top prosecutor in DC.” They’re not laughing so hard now.

In another deeply ironic health headline, the Times diligently reported, “RFK Jr. Swims in Washington Creek That Flows With Sewage and Bacteria.” So. HHS released a massive MAHA report, and the Washington Post found nothing to like in it: “The findings — and scientific problems — in White House ‘MAHA Report.’”

Then, President Trump signed an executive order demanding that pharmaceutical firms cut their prices.

The President seemed to be everywhere. In a major address to Middle East leaders in Riyadh, President Trump savaged the neocon nation-builders:

“In the end, the so-called nation-builders wrecked far more nations than they built, and the interventionalists were intervening in complex societies that they did not even understand themselves. They told you how to do it, but they had no idea how to do it themselves.”

He returned from Riyadh with hundreds of billions in commitments for new U.S. development, a trend that would continue throughout the year.

Biden announced a diagnosis of aggressive prostate cancer, which was definitely not related to his jabs and booster shots.

The FBI got their man, despite a daring submarine escape attempt:

Agents just waited for him on the other side of the lake.

Democrats sued. Liberal judges enjoined Trump executive orders, and appeals courts un-enjoined them, creating helpful case law.

🔥🔥🔥 JUNE 🔥🔥🔥

Pride Month got off to a limp start. The Associated Press ran a gloomy article under the headline, “Pride events face budget shortfalls as US corporations pull support ahead of summer festivities.” Even Target pushed Pride displays into drab, compressed booths at the back of the store.

The UK Daily Mail suddently noticed all the SADS:

“Americans,” the Mail reported, “are dropping dead from heart attacks at home at alarming rates.” But don’t worry— pharma managed to keep the lid on it.

The New York Times reported that DOJ turnover was accelerating, not to say being gutted like a trout: “Unease at F.B.I. Intensifies as Patel Ousts Top Officials.” Kash began using the polygraph inside the operation, which the Times ironically called intimidation. Agents who had worked on January 6th cases were prioritized for separation from employment.

After college professors began vandalizing Cybertrucks and several Tesla dealerships were fire-bombed by tolerant liberals, Elon and Trump publicly broke up on social media, a development that delirious media covered wall-to-wall in a paroxysm of ecstasy:

The joy didn’t last long. In their latest political misstep, Democrats rallied behind a tattooed, wife-beating MS-13 gang member, Abrego Garcia. He’s now been moved around so much, we’ve lost track. Where in the world is Abrego Garcia?

In legal news, the Supreme Court unanimously green-lighted ‘reverse racism’ lawsuits in a case involving a woman who was discriminated against for not being a lesbian. CNN ran the story: “Supreme Court sides with straight woman in decision that makes it easier to file ‘reverse discrimination’ suits.” Appropos for Pride Month, the Wall Street Journal reported, “Supreme Court Allows States to Restrict Transgender Treatments for Minors.”

President Trump was forced to deploy the National Guard into Los Angeles to quell mostly peaceful riots by foreign-flag-waving immigrants protesting ICE roundups. “L.A. Protests Stretch Into Third Night After Chaotic Sunday.” Gavin Newsom sued.

In health news, HHS Secretary Kennedy sacked the entire ACIP vaccine committee. Then he hired brand new members who said they would review the entire childhood vaccine schedule.

Then, to make sure medical fetishists got the point, “RFK Jr. says U.S. will stop funding global vaccine alliance Gavi.”

In a bizarre twist, a Minnesota Democrat who’d recently voted against expanding welfare programs to Somalians was assassinated at home along with her husband. They caught the guy in a corn field: “Suspect in Minnesota Attacks Is Arrested, Ending Manhunt.” The assassin, Vance Boelter, whose eccentric resume remarkably resembled Ryan Routh’s, had sent a handwritten letter to Kash Patel saying Governor Tim Walz tried to hire him for political assassinations.

Walz denied it.

Internationally, Israel and Iran traded missile strikes like two drunks trading punches outside a dive bar. This ended when American warplanes and submarines attacked three major nuclear sites in Iran, abruptly curtailing the conflict.

Democrats sued. Liberal judges enjoined Trump executive orders, and appeals courts un-enjoined them, creating helpful case law.

🔥🔥🔥 JULY 🔥🔥🔥

Paramount settled Trump’s ‘60 Minutes’ lawsuit by paying him $16 million.

The Guardian reported that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed, in a story headlined, “Trump’s big bill achieved what conservatives have been trying to do for decades.” Sad! Just look at them:

Launching a social media firestorm, right after bragging that she had the Epstein client list on her desk, AG Pam Bondi announced there was no client list. Psyche! Axios ran the exclusive story headlined, “Exclusive: DOJ, FBI conclude Jeffrey Epstein had no ‘client list,’ committed suicide.”

Elon Musk, still upset, announced plans to start a third party. Vanity Fair ran the story headlined, “Elon Musk, Encouraged By Mark Cuban and Anthony Scaramucci, Says He’s Starting A New Political Party.” It went nowhere.

The world’s record IQ holder, Younghoon Kim (276 IQ), announced that Jesus would soon return to Earth.

The tide of lawsuits began to turn. CNN ran a terrific story headlined, “Supreme Court backs Trump’s effort to dramatically reshape federal government for now.” CNN explained, “The decision is the latest in a series of significant wins for Trump at the Supreme Court.” Later, piling on, the Supreme Court also allowed Trump to continue gutting the Department of Education.

After Tesla “uncensored” its flagship AI chatbot Grok, it went temporarily insane. It praised Hitler, posted antisemitic tropes, and even renamed itself MechaHitler.

In another historic move, and fulfilling a campaign promise, Trump’s “I.R.S. Said Churches Can Endorse Candidates From the Pulpit.”

At long last, John Brennan and James Comey officially went under criminal investigation for Russiagate.

The media began to realize that Trump’s tariffs were about more than revenue. The Times ran a story headlined, “Trump Treats Tariffs More as a Form of Power Than as a Trade Tool.”

“Tariffs,” Times regular Maggie Haberman wrote, “are a weapon Mr. Trump has at his disposal, and he sees them as a way to rebalance global influence.”

The DOJ dismissed criminal charges against Dr. Kirk Moore, the plastic surgeon accused of faking covid vaccine cards.

The media’s moronic TACO acronym (“Trump Always Chickens Out”) began to transition into TAW (“Trump Always Wins”).

In one of the month’s most exciting developments, Trump’s DHS Secretary Kristi Noem canceled the TSA requirement for passengers to take their shoes off when going through airport security.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard dramatically unleashed a comprehensive primer on RussiaGate that implicated former President Barack Hussein Obama. President Trump even dropped the “T” word. The Washington Post reported it in a masterpiece of understatement headlined, “Obama’s office: Trump administration’s treason claims are a ‘distraction.’”

The U.S. rejected amendments to the WHO’s international health regulations, rescuing us from a looming biomedical security state.

The FDA also banned thimerosal in flu vaccines.

Newsweek ran this unexpected headline: “Donald Trump “is most successful president after six months” since FDR.” The markets began optimistically reaching historic new highs. The Wall Street Journal ran this eye-popping headline, “S&P 500 Hits New Record on Trade Deals.”

A judge dismissed several lawsuits challenging President Trump’s dismantling of USAID. Democrats filed more lawsuits.

🔥🔥🔥 AUGUST 🔥🔥🔥

The dog days of summer brought more RussiaGate disclosures and a new wrinkle in the form of a tool in the FBI’s toolkit that nobody knew about before: “Trump Russiagate papers found in ‘burn bags’ in secret room, FBI claims.”

In related news, the New York Times ran an unintentionally encouraging article headlined, “Trump Revokes Security Clearances of 37 Former and Current Officials.” And, “FBI raids home of John Bolton, former Trump national security advisor.”

In mostly unrelated news, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, funder of NPR and PBS, now itself defunded, said it would end operations within a few months after federal budget cuts. Bye, Felicia!

The President’s war with the pharmaceutical industry continued. CNBC ran a shocking headline, “Trump’s drug price ultimatum sets pharma firms scrambling.” The president issued public letters to 17 major drug companies —hilariously, on Truth Social— demanding binding commitments to cut U.S. prices to “most favored nation” levels— or face the full weight of the federal arsenal.

Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell sat for a deposition with Trump’s attorney. The transcript was quickly released to the public, and Ghislaine got a glow-up for her prison environment. Bottom line: She testified that she never saw President Trump in any “inappropriate setting.”

Axios ran a quiet but earth-shaking story headlined, “Trump administration rescinds Jimmy Carter‑era DEI mandates for federal hiring.” DOJ Civil Rights chief (and key covid lawyer) Harmeet Dhillon said, “The Justice Department has reopened federal employment opportunities based on merit—not race.”

The New York Times ran a headline designed to terrify medical fetishists and keep them up at night: “RFK Jr. Cancels Nearly $500 Million in mRNA Vaccine Contracts.” That was on top of the $600 million in bird flu ‘vaccines’ that Kennedy canceled in May. They still haven’t quit complaining about it.

The Hill ran a terrific story headlined, “HHS revives long-dormant childhood vaccine safety task force.” The Hill reported that, “Critics said resurrecting the panel could be another way for Kennedy’s HHS to undermine public confidence in vaccines and redirect or stop investments in childhood vaccines.” Faster, please.

In election integrity news, Politico ran a story headlined, “Appeals court upholds Texas law requiring ID numbers to cast mail-in ballots.” The sub-headline understatedly said, “Unanimous ruling from a three-judge panel is a setback for civil rights groups.” Poor babies.

In the most dramatic development of the month, President Trump surged law enforcement into Washington, DC.

And so Democrats began the DC resistance. They prefer higher crime.

The Times ran an astonishing article in which it admitted that after 2020, Democrats lost their damned minds and allowed crime to balloon on purpose:

In science news, the AP ran an article hysterically headlined, “Trump executive order gives politicians control over all federal grants, alarming researchers.” Trump’s new executive order was simply titled, “Improving Oversight of Federal Grantmaking.” It was a death blow to the entrenched grant-industrial complex.

In international news, President Trump ended a 35-year war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Then, horrifying Europeans who believed that nobody should give him the time of day, President Putin of Russia met face-to-face with President Trump in Anchorage, Alaska, along with approximately 15,000 reporters.

In TAW news, NBC reported that, “New York appeals court throws out Trump’s more than $500 million fraud judgment.” US News and World Report published this remarkable headline:

Texas became the fifth state to legalize over-the-counter ivermectin.

🔥🔥🔥 SEPTEMBER 🔥🔥🔥

Charlie Kirk was assassinated in broad daylight at a Turning Point event in Utah, by a 22-year-old man in a gay relationship with a cross-dresser. “On social media,” one New York Times article reluctantly admitted —in a rare moment of candor— “it was easy to find left-wing posters reveling in Mr. Kirk’s death and suggesting he got what he deserved.”

Charlie’s killing struck the entire world like a sledgehammer. Charlie Kirk’s unprecedented memorial in Arizona shattered multiple records, and re-defined a generation.

HUD cracked down on illegal immigrants in Public Housing, and started requiring proof of citizenship for Section 8 tenants.

In the ongoing pharma wars, President Trump showed Pfizer the whip hand, for the first time suggesting, just vaguely, there might be some problems with the covid shots, which if ever proven would end the pharma giant’s existence and salt the fields.

In vaccine news, the Washington Post ran a story headlined, “Florida plans to become first state to eliminate all childhood vaccine mandates.” Meanwhile, the Blue States began to form their own CDC replacements, having decided to stop following The Science.

The Wall Street Journal ran a terrific story under an intentionally confusing headline, “COVID-19 vaccine recommendations dropped by panel, shots won’t require a prescription.” In short, the covid jabs are no longer recommended, but people can still get them if they want them, which is how it always should have been from the beginning.

The New York Times wondered, “Why Are More Older People Dying After Falls?” President Trump held a dramatic press conference, announced a link between Tylenol and autism, and questioned vaccines.

Trump’s comments badly damaged the Tylenol brand, which quickly changed hands.

President Trump reverted the Department of Defense’s name back to the original one: the War Department. It deeply offended progressives, since they prefer multisyllabic euphemisms.

The War Department got right to work. The New York Times ran a pearl-clutching story headlined, “Trump Administration Says Boat Strike Is Start of Campaign Against Venezuelan Cartels.”

In Epstein news, the UK Guardian ran a story headlined, “Keir Starmer sacks top diplomat and political fixer Peter Mandelson over Jeffrey Epstein ties.” The royal family gave Trump a historic second dose of the royal treatment, probably sucking up to try to save Prince Andrew from the Epstein guillotine. (It didn’t work.)

President Trump started calling Antifa a ‘terrorist organization,’ and hung a beautiful portrait of the Autopen over Biden’s name on the White House presidential walk of fame.

Reuters ran a populist-pleasing story headlined, “Trump to impose $100,000 fee per year for H-1B visas, in blow to tech.”

And the longest government shutdown in history began…

TO BE CONTINUED

Have a wonderful New Year’s Eve! Enjoy fireworks —safety first— and cheer —but not too much— and we will regroup next year. Coffee & Covid’s 2025 Year in Review will return with Part II tomorrow, including the blockbuster months of October — December! Don’t miss it.

