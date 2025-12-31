☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Laura Kasner
14h

A blessed new year to my C&C family. ❤️🤍💙🙏🏻

While hubs and I were watching a Netflix series (The Recruit which actually portrays the CIA as the ruthless criminals they are) we saw the following NBC “News” ad (60 seconds):

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=OsUqvHpsuvc

My first thought was, we’re being punked. They’ve got to be joking.

Feel free to give it a thumbs down and pile on to the comment I posted:

“NBC - you are complicit in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans. You censored the truth about effective early treatments for Covid and about the harms from the Covid shots. You will NEVER gain back trust. This ad shows your pathetic desperation. Main stream media is on its deathbed. There is no saving it.”

Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
14h

I want to wish everyone here a very healthy and prosperous New Year. I feel blessed to be able to read Jeff's brilliant daily take on the news, and share my thoughts will his equally brilliant, thoughtful and kind readers. I feel at home here. Thank you all. I am expecting 2026 to be very special in many ways.

519 more comments...

