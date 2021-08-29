Join the Coffee & Covid Army!*

I got a note the other day from We the People of the United States of America. It said, “do something.” And as somebody said yesterday around the coffee station, I can’t remember who — maybe Bob — we can either hang together or we’re all going to hang separately.

If you’re here, it’s because you — like me — feel super over-caffeinated about everything that is going on these days, and you are all done with standing on the sidelines watching regular folks be ground up like over-ripe coffee beans. Let’s roll! By supporting me, you are supporting everyone. As you know, or maybe you’ve been told, I have been totally invested in the mission for 18 months now to help people and bring reason and a little rationality to the world in this greatest battle of all our lifetimes.

I don’t need to tell you that things nowadays seem more dangerous than a two-year-old with a permanent marker. You aren’t blind. Or an “expert.” You can see it for yourself.

Please consider enlisting in the C&C Army at a level as high as you can afford or that your conscience calls for. All our resources will help fund our “battlefield operations” and build out a national strategy. Your recurring subscriptions in particular will help me plan for longer-term goals and objectives. Strategy is critical. We have to stop playing “whack a mole.” As an iconic movie space captain once said, I aim to misbehave. You can, too.

We have already gotten lots of real results in the real world, and not just getting a message out there. We can do a lot more if we work together. In the last eighteen months of daily posts, I have never asked for help from you. But things are obviously getting bigger and more urgent now. We have to think bigger than we have before. I can’t do it without you. Join me.

(* Not a “real” army. Nobody’s sleeping in the woods or anything. Just a figure of speech. Don’t panic!)

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter will be sent directly to your inbox where will be safely saved, can be forwarded, and searched for that one reference that you’re looking for to answer a question or a comment online.

Contact Coffee & Covid

If you have a question at any time or would like to request to cancel your paid subscription please contact Coffee & Covid at support@coffeeandcovid.com

Cancellation & Refund Policy

If you would like to request a refund or cancellation of a monthly, yearly, or one-time subscription, please note we only process cancellations within 45 days of making the payment. Email your request to support@coffeeandcovid.com Please include the words “Cancellation Request” in the subject line of your email.

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy

AGREEMENT TO TERMS

These Terms and Conditions constitute a legally binding agreement made between you, whether personally or on behalf of an entity (“you”) and Coffee & Covid (“we,” “us” or “our”), concerning your access to and use of the www. coffeeandcovid.com website as well as any other media form, media channel, mobile website or mobile application related, linked, or otherwise connected thereto (collectively, the “Site”).

You agree that by accessing the Site, you have read, understood, and agree to be bound by all of these Terms and Conditions. If you do not agree with all of these Terms and Conditions, then you are expressly prohibited from using the Site and you must discontinue use immediately.

The information provided on the Site is not intended for distribution to or use by any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would subject us to any registration requirement within such jurisdiction or country.

Privacy Notice for Coffee & Covid

This privacy notice discloses the privacy practices for www.coffeeandcovid.com. This privacy notice applies solely to information collected by this website. It will notify you of the following:

What personally identifiable information is collected from you through the website, how it is used, and with whom it may be shared. What choices are available to you regarding the use of your data. The security procedures are in place to protect against the misuse of your information. How you can correct any inaccuracies in the information.

Information Collection, Use, and Sharing

We are the sole owners of the information collected on this site. We only have access to/collect information that you voluntarily give us via email or another direct contact from you. We will not sell or rent this information to anyone.

We will use your information to respond to you, regarding the reason you contacted us. We will not share your information with any third party outside of our organization, other than as necessary to fulfill your request, e.g. to ship an order.

Unless you ask us not to, we may contact you via email in the future to tell you about specials, new products or services, or changes to this privacy policy.

We request information from you on our order form. To buy from us, you must provide contact information (like name and shipping address) and financial information (like credit card number, expiration date). This information is used for billing purposes and to fill your orders. If we have trouble processing an order, we’ll use this information to contact you.

Links

This website contains links to other sites. Please be aware that we are not responsible for the content or privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of any other site that collects personally identifiable information.

Your Access to and Control Over Information

You may opt-out of any future contacts from us at any time. You can do the following at any time by contacting us via the email address given on our website:

See what data we have about you if any.

Change/correct any data we have about you.

Have us delete any data we have about you.

Express any concern you have about our use of your data.

Security

We take precautions to protect your information. When you submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected both online and offline.

Wherever we collect sensitive information (such as credit card data), that information is encrypted and transmitted to us in a secure way. You can verify this by looking for a lock icon in the address bar and looking for “HTTPS” at the beginning of the address of the Web page.

While we use encryption to protect sensitive information transmitted online, we also protect your information offline. Only employees who need the information to perform a specific job (for example, billing or customer service) are granted access to personally identifiable information. The computers/servers in which we store personally identifiable information are kept in a secure environment.

If you feel that we are not abiding by this privacy policy, you should contact us immediately via email at support@coffeeandcovid.com.