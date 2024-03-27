☕️ Coffee & Covid 2024 🦠
☕️ FALLING DOWN ☙ Wednesday, March 27, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠
Trump crushes Truth Social’s IPO, liberals hardest hit; first evidence of mRNA-jab DNA integration appears; horrible bridge collapse raises cyberwarfare…
17 hrs ago
Jeff Childers
☕️🎉FOUR YEARS ☙ Tuesday, March 26, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS🎉🦠
The Four-Year Anniversary Edition! A 'scandalous' author interview; Trump wins again and libs lose their ever-lovin' minds; the UK Daily Mail's 'cancer…
Mar 26
Jeff Childers
☕️ IN THE MUD ☙ Monday, March 25, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠
Deadline looms for Trump appeal bond and options appear; RFK panicking poll-watching dems; judge allows illegals to vote and hold office in DC…
Mar 25
Jeff Childers
☕️ THE GREAT MEDIA BAKING SHOW ☙ Sunday, March 24, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠
Supporter bonus roundup! How the media cooks up its fake news cancer narrative; how Russia responds to US-claimed ISIS conspiracy; how the NYT tries to…
Mar 24
Jeff Childers
☕️ THE RUSSIAN BEAR ☙ Saturday, March 23, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠
BIG NEWS. Royal Cluster expands; Trump outsmarts progs again; MTG lashes Speaker Johnson over budget; Mayor Johnson bad at math; NYT lauds deep state…
Mar 23
Jeff Childers
☕️ THREE ADVISORS ☙ Friday, March 22, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠
House Oversight turns gimlet eye to CIA in Biden Bribery case; Fani pushes for fast Trump Trial; DeSantis blockades Haitian border-jumpers; progressives…
Mar 22
Jeff Childers
☕️WHIRLING DEATH FISH☙Thursday, March 21, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS🦠
C&C exclusive—an unbelievable fish story; Tennessee bans a conspiracy theory; Florida bans controlled-demolition-by-squatter; some rare good news about…
Mar 21
Jeff Childers
☕️ GRATIFYING ☙ Wednesday, March 20, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠
Three Supreme Court reports, 2 good ones and a stinker; NYT allows closing schools was bad; Shark Tank guy rips Trump verdict; France leans anti-trans…
Mar 20
Jeff Childers
☕️ ODORS AND OPPORTUNITIES ☙ Tuesday, March 19, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠
Trump’s lawyers appeal of Judge McAfee’s order in Fani Willis case; Trump’s NY lawyers file massive appeal in the real estate case; and libs call for…
Mar 19
Jeff Childers
☕️ INTERFERENCE ☙ Monday, March 18, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠
Here come our robot overlords; Judge McAfee biased for Fani?; lots of election interference / denialism over Putin; new 'fine people' hoax sputters out…
Mar 18
Jeff Childers
☕️☘️ THE MANDATE ☙ Sunday, March 17, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS ☘️🦠
Bonus roundup! Judge Joe agrees with my Fani take; Ukrainians agree with C&C Proxy War take; Dems cling tightly to the pandemic; study undermines long…
Mar 17
Jeff Childers
☕️ GO GETTERS ☙ Saturday, March 16, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠
Team Fani makes a bold move but it won't help; the Supreme Court supports Free Speech again in a great sign; and the very best news you will get all…
Mar 16
Jeff Childers
