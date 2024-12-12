Good morning, C&C, it’s Thursday! Your roundup today includes: FBI Director Wray folds under pressure and throws in his two-tiered towel; Texas does the FDA’s job and sues over forever chemicals; Biden sets yet another record by pardoning the single largest group of criminals in presidential history; various moronic politicians and far-left ‘influencers’ celebrate history’s dumbest healthcare assassin, if that’s what he was; Moderna’s latest mRNA product shows serious safety signal and goes on hold; and a daily drone update, as Pentagon signals it does and doesn’t know what the drones are.

President Trump called it a “Great Day for America.” But the New York Times ran a tear-stained love-letter-disguised-as-a-news-article headlined, “Christopher Wray Says He’ll Step Down as F.B.I. Director.” Buh bye.

“Bowing to the reality that President-Elect Donald J. Trump had publicly declared his desire to replace him,” the Times sobbed, “the director spoke wistfully about his time at the F.B.I.”

The news shocked the Times and other partisan Democrats, who’d clung to a life raft of hope that FBI Director Chris Wray would somehow defy President Trump and insist on completing what the mockingbird media called “his full ten-year term.” That Orwellian distortion surely ranks among the media’s dumbest takes. The FBI’s Director serves at the President’s pleasure. The fanciful notion of a ‘ten-year term’ was filched from the ‘Ethics in Government Act of 1978,’ which term limited the FBI Director to one term not to exceed 10 years.

Nor did the hypocritical harridans in the corporate media complain when Bill Clinton fired FBI Director Bill Sessions. So.

In yesterday’s address to the entire agency, Mr. Wray mouthed expected platitudes about doing the right thing for the FBI and so on, and so forth. Although far-left Democrats found his speech inspirational, Wray’s voluntary resignation was founded more in self-interest than selflessness. His stepping down was no miracle, not even in the Die Hard sense.

Wray is arguably the most destructive and deplorable FBI Director in history. He will be remembered for setting the nation ablaze with his multiple unjust investigations of a sitting and then former president, his targeting of orthodox Catholics as domestic terrorists, his political persecutions of January 6th rally attendees, his rounding up of peaceful pro-life protestors, his involvement in the Russia-Gate scandal, his harassment of stay-at-home moms for complaining to school boards, his election interference by bullying social media to conceal the Hunter Biden laptop story, and his bonkers, off-the-charts, poorly considered campaign to bully social media into censoring Americans’ legal speech.

Meanwhile, under Wray’s watch, fentanyl traffic increased exponentially, and thousands of American lives were and are being ruined through addiction. Chinese spying is off the charts. Human trafficking inside the U.S. reached all-time highs. Venezuelan gangs are occupying entire apartment complexes. And that is just getting started.

The Director’s “selfless” resignation announcement came one day after the release of an Investigator General report revealing the FBI’s illegal spying on Kash Patel, who ironically is Trump’s nominee to replace Wray, along with many other political targets. Wray is also the target of multiple Congressional investigations. Maybe he’d hoped for a helpful change in political control in January. If so, he was disappointed.

The war was just beginning. Three days ago, Senator Chuck Grassley sent Wray a stinker of a “no confidence” letter; an 11-page detailed accounting of Wray’s multitudinous failures as FBI Director.

In other words, a pressure campaign was already underway to encourage Wray to resign before the Inauguration. It was clear that, if he did try to cling on, as leftists were hoping, Director Wray would soon experience the political equivalent of being struck by lightning right after slamming the car door on a sensitive body part.

How far we have come, in such a short time.

Think back, to just a couple of years ago in 2022, when the hits kept coming and all of us wondered when we’d get our own FBI visit. I’ll always remember my speech at the Moms for Liberty National Conference in Tampa, when I taught the moms how to handle agents that unexpectedly arrive at the door in the middle of the day during laundry folding.

But now, that once-terrifying FBI Director, who made so many honest citizens so anxious and miserable for so long, has resigned in pathetic disgrace.

It took less than 36 months. This is why you don’t weaponize law enforcement in such an obvious way. They’re learning that old lesson the hard way.

The Dallas Morning News ran a story yesterday headlined, “Texas lawsuit accuses 3M, DuPont of concealing harm from ‘forever chemicals.’” It almost took forever to get someone in government, somewhere, to do something.

Doing the job the federal health agencies used to do, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton yesterday sued DuPont, 3M, and other manufacturers of so-called PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl substances), often called “forever chemicals” since they never degrade or break down. The chemicals are commonly used in waterproofing and non-stick coatings, such as on cookware or in protective sprays, and in thousands of other consumer products from carpets to pesticides.

But “these companies knew for decades that PFAS chemicals could cause serious harm to human health, yet continued to advertise them as safe for household use around families and children,” Paxton said in a statement.

The lawsuit (linked here) alleged that exposure to PFAS is connected to high cholesterol, increased risk of childhood infections, harmful reproductive and developmental effects, pregnancy-induced hypertension, decreased birthweight, testicular and kidney cancers, ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, and memory loss related to personal item placement. Well, it didn’t actually say the memory loss part, but you never know. It would explain a lot, especially to my wife, who has to help me find everything.

Anyway, Texas became the third state to sue the PFAS manufacturers this year, joining Connecticut and Minnesota. The CDC’s web page on PFAS admits that “many PFAS are found in the blood of people and animals all over the world and are present at low levels in a variety of food products and in the environment,” and clinically notes “exposure to some PFAS in the environment may be linked to harmful health effects in humans and animals.”

So that’s not too good.

The lawsuit’s allegations, if true, are damning. The lawsuit alleges that DuPont knew PFAS were toxic as early as the 1960’s, because exposed workers were getting sick. In 1981, DuPont did an internal blood sampling study of pregnant or recently pregnant employees. Of the eight women in the study who worked with Teflon, two (25%!) bore children with birth defects in their eyes or face, and at least one more had detectable levels of PFAS in their umbilical cord.

Paxton’s lawsuit alleges that DuPont lied and told its employees in writing the pregnancy study showed the chemicals were safe. It then slowly and quietly reassigned pregnant workers to other divisions.

The government has known about the problems with PFAS for decades. One EPA enforcement action was issued in 2004. But our fabulously funded government agencies have not even managed to get a warning label on products containing PFAS. The CDC’s PFAS webpage links to hundreds of other government websites about the chemicals. Nearly every major government agency is involved in PFAS research, including the obvious ones like EPA, FDA, and NIH, as well as more surprising ones like the DOD, the Navy, and the Air Force.

You know, between all the forever PFAS in our bloodstreams and fat tissues, the mRNA spikes in our cells (injected or shedded), and the microplastics building up in our brains, it’s getting pretty crowded in here.

Either way thanks, Texas! Thank you for at least doing something.

Finally, if you have time and interest, read the well-written and informative lawsuit. You can start at paragraph 20 (“Factual Allegations”) to skip the legalese.

Before Biden, the biggest group pardon by any president was Obama’s, when he pardoned 330 people on one day in 2017. Yesterday the AP ran a story headlined, “Biden commutes roughly 1,500 sentences and pardons 39 people in biggest single-day act of clemency.” They were probably all good friends, too.

It was Biden’s second record-setting pardon. The first was the breadth and scope of Hunter’s pardon, which was arguably the broadest pardon in history, competing with Ford’s pardon of former president Richard Nixon. Biden had also promised he would never ever pardon Hunter, because no one is above the law, but then blamed changing his mind on the country’s politicized justice system. But that is a side issue.

The bottom line: get ready for lots more record-breaking Biden pardons. To prepare yourself, just imagine the shocking kind of pardons that could be excreted by a president lacking moral or ethical guardrails, who can’t think clearly, and who doesn’t care about the optics, historical precedent, or whether it hurts his political party. The hopeful thought is, why would Biden bother pardoning Fauci? I mean, what’s in it for Biden?

Whatever happens, it will probably be stomach-turning. But the silver lining is all these record-setting, eye-watering Biden pardons will nicely tee up Trump’s pardons. Biden just set the new bar, pardoning fifteen hundred fellow criminals in one day.

How many J6ers remain in jail?

Yesterday, Politico ran an astonishing story headlined, “Warren on UnitedHealthcare CEO’s killing: ‘People can only be pushed so far’.” Elizabeth “Sacagawea” Warren views the bright side in Brian Thompson’s assassination: as a claimed scalp.

“Violence is never the answer,” Warren charitably chanted, seemingly passing the peace pipe. But then the bloodthirsty Senator immediately wheeled her rhetorical horse around, revealing the war paint and ominously adding: “But people can only be pushed so far.”

The left is trying to transform the Marxist-fueled leftwing killing into a brave argument supporting single-payer healthcare. Like they always do.

At least one Democrat is off the reservation. In an interview with the Huffington Post, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman correctly called Mangione an “a—hole that’s going to die in prison.” The tracksuited Senator added, “Congratulations if you want to celebrate that.” I’m starting to like that guy.

Surprisingly, the Atlantic ran a much more thoughtful Mangione piece than Politico, in its article headlined, “Luigi Mangione’s Commonplace, Deplorable Politics.” In other words, at least based on what we know, Mangione wasn’t nearly as smart as people think. I found this paragraph from the Atlantic’s article both entertaining and directly on-point:

Armed Karens, haha, good one. And LOL: Shrinking Mangione’s anti-capitalist crusade into a private jihad against bad customer service. I’m forced to credit the Atlantic this morning; well done.

The article’s author seemed familar with Marxist theory and mocked Mangione’s midwitted manifesto. For example, in his ‘manifesto,’ the killer sneered at UnitedHealthcare’s “bean-counting conference,” as though focusing on scarce asset allocation were some uniquely capitalist phenomenon. In other words, at least by the handwritten letter attributed to him, Mangione isn’t very bright. Maybe it was all the mushrooms he’s taken.

This also shows that the single, white cat ladies lionizing him, like Elizabeth Warren and Taylor Lorenz, are even dumber than Mangione. (No offense to single white cat ladies.)

Yesterday, BioSpace ran a pharma-insider article headlined, “Moderna’s RSV Vaccines Run Into Safety Roadblock.” Corporate media has hysterical blindless and can’t see this story. The sub-headline added, “The FDA flagged at least five cases of severe or very severe RSV lower respiratory tract infections in infants immunized with Moderna’s investigational mRNA vaccines.” In other words, the vaccine didn’t work (ineffective) and made the infants more susceptible to RSV (unsafe).

Yesterday, in an FDA briefing document released before a vaccine safety meeting late this week, the agency revealed severe side effects in two of Moderna’s mRNA candidates for infant immunization for RSV.

The report said that in vaccinated study participants aged 8 months to less than 24 months, there was at least one severe or very severe RSV infection. In the even younger group—5 to 8 months—there were five serious RSV infections, with one patient requiring mechanical ventilation.

The trial is now paused pending a safety investigation (conducted by Moderna, of course).

First off, this news will not be well received by investors, who’ve already been fleeing the stock during most of 2024. The RSV ‘vaccine’ is Moderna’s most promising pipeline product. The company’s stock, which once traded near $300 a share, now loiters around $42.

Second, and perhaps better, it appears somebody has jump-started the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee. It is up and running again, doing its job, after four years of Nigerian river blindness regarding mRNA safety signals in the covid vaccines.

I’m sure the FDA’s sudden reactivation has nothing whatsoever to do with RFK’s pending stewardship over HHS.

It can’t come soon enough.

In today’s first story for our daily mystery drone update, the military can, apparently, catch drones when it wants to. Headline from the UK Telegraph, two days ago:

Note, for later, the SpaceX connection. Anyway, see? They can catch drones, if they try.

Next, in debunking a wild rumor about an Iranian mother ship, yesterday the Pentagon made two curious admissions. Headline from NBC:

First, Pentagon spokeslady Sabrina Singh flat denied the drones are Iranian. So the Pentagon knows that much. Singh also said there was “no evidence” the drones were adversarial or linked to any foreign adversary. But how do they know?

Oddly, in a related BBC article yesterday, the Pentagon said the exact opposite—that mystery drones over U.S. military bases in the UK were connected to a “state actor” — meaning a non-allied foreign government:

Finally, Singh said the New Jersey flyers were not military. She didn’t say they weren’t U.S. government drones; she just said they were not military drones. Again, one wishes a reporter had asked, “How do you know that?”

Yesterday, I announced on Twitter the C&C “Drone Bounty.” It’s a $10,000 reward offered to the first person to provide direct information identifying the operator or the source of the drones. Since nobody else was offering a reward, and with the full support of the C&C Army, I thought we could lead the way.

Why doesn’t the FBI offer a drone reward? Share your opinion in the comments.

Maybe the 19 New Jersey mayors who signed the letter this week demanding action would like to join forces on the Drone Bounty? If everybody kicked in $10,000, it’d be a lot more attractive pot. And whistleblowers will be protected! Citizens to the rescue.

Have a terrific Thursday! We’ll wrap the work week tomorrow, with a power-packed Friday roundup of essential news and commentary. See you then.

