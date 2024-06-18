Good morning, C&C, it’s Tuesday! We’ve flopped over June’s halfway point as pre-election time races down the Mario Kart track and reality’s open-air circus unleashes more clown brigades. In today’s roundup of essential news: After tackling transgender bias, Australia kicks off a new behavior modification plan addressing the worst evil yet; latest metaphor for the crumbling Biden Administration is no threat to the public; last metaphor, Biden’s Gaza pier, is crumbling again and its reputation is breaking apart; breaking news from 2022 shows Times helping Biden negotiate with Russia; gorilla hail totaling buildings and school buses; and best of all — a second state lawsuit drops against Pfizer for lying about its unsafe and ineffective shots.

🗞💬 WORLD NEWS AND COMMENTARY 💬🗞

🔥🔥 Great news! After waging its war on womanhood for four years now (and counting), the government has finally focused on helping the ladies. The Washington Post ran the story yesterday headlined, “Australia’s new ‘men’s behavior change’ secretary says the job won’t be easy.” It might not be easy, but with enough help from the government, Ozzie men will soon get it straight.

Newly appointed Behavior Minister, strapping Australian MP Tim Richardson, who never saw a soy latte he didn’t like, feels up to the challenge. Not least of all considering his new $250,000 annual salary. Tim did, however, recently admit his brand new office of male behavior modification has generated a “hectic” response:

Oh, behave!

Of any state in Australia, Victoria — where Tim was appointed — features the most radical policies on transgenderism, children’s gender dysphoria, and euthanasia. So Tim’s first challenge will be to overcome that baffling, age-old question, what is a woman? Having sorted that, Tim can then move on to the more pressing urgencies of teaching men to be docile and polite.

Premier Jacinta Allan, who appointed Tim, said the new office was required, for “safety,” and because of a pandemic of domestic violence in her state. Meanwhile, under her watch, and totally unrelated, Victoria has racked up a $188 billion dollar debt and is sprinting toward $200 billion.

I’m certain that you ladies are experiencing massive waves of relief and reassurance that the Australian government is finally getting after this longstanding problem. Whew!

Unrelated, but worth mentioning, last week Florida’s Voice ran a terrific story headlined, “DeSantis reduces Florida spending in new budget, retains surplus and key investments.” Governor DeSantis’s new budget reduced year-over-year spending, announced a $17 billion dollar surplus, and ordered a long list of tax reductions including a whole calendar of sales tax “holidays.”

So.

🔥🔥 In the latest matchless metaphor for the Biden Administration, the Hill ran an appalling story yesterday headlined, “Secret Service member robbed at gunpoint during Biden’s weekend California trip.” It’s 2024, and Grand Theft Auto turned out to be predictive programming.

Saturday night, while Biden mumbled his way through his controversial progressive fundraiser with President Obama and late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel, robbers mugged a member of Biden’s Secret Service detail. They got away with the Agent’s official service bag.

While Biden was frozen on stage, the Secret Service was frozen at gunpoint.

Baffled police have asked the public to help identify the thieves, who remain at large, and to help locate the criminals’ silver Infinity getaway car.

The public wants to help. But we are hamstrung, though, because media isn’t providing much detail about the humiliating incident, for obvious reasons. Mostly political. The Hill didn’t disclose the Agent’s gender, referring to him or her as “them” and “they.” Maybe it’s fair, though, since these days you can’t just assume a Secret Service Agent’s gender regardless of which equipment was installed at birth.

And, though it would have been much more useful information to help the public help the police by describing the robbers instead of their luxury car, media did not describe the assailant or even say how many there were. I mean, why describe the robbers? What use, at this late date, would that do?

Anyway, the one detail the Hill did provide was about the Secret Service Agent. Apparently, the armed robbery “prompted them (the Agent) to discharge their firearm.” Did they hit anything? Was it a wild shot? Why was the bag stolen if the Secret Service was fighting back? Did they shoot at the Infinity’s tires?

Did they have their eyes closed? Is that why they couldn’t describe the robbers?

Anyway. The article’s stupidest line, a contender for the dumbest official comment of 2024, was this unbelievable gem:

No known threat to the public? What? How about at-large robbers brazen enough to hold up armed Secret Service agents? Why doesn’t that count as a ‘threat to the public’? If walking alone at night in a swanky L.A. suburb isn’t safe for Secret Service agents, what hope do the rest of us have?

I have a solution. The Secret Service needs its own protective force, the Secret Service’s Service, to escort armed Secret Service agents safely through the big blue cities. And, lest we forget, to protect Agents from the Resident himself. CNN’s Headline from February:

I’m just wondering: How many dog bites is enough before you do something about the dog? It’s bad enough the Secret Service has to lay down their lives to protect Joe Biden. Now, they are getting humiliated by common thieves and nipped into ribbons. I say, let’s form the new Secret Service Service to protect them.

🚀🚀 The Military Times ran another woeful mega-millions pier story yesterday, headlined, “US-built Gaza pier’s latest challenge: Will UN continue aid delivery?” Safe to say, the $400 million dollar pier project, which opened for business on May 18th, is still not going well. Here’s the pier timeline provided by Military Times:

After the pier was repaired following its humiliating breakup in mild waters, aid deliveries briefly resumed. But thousands of tons of shipments piled up on the beach, since the U.N. refused to take them. Apparently, the U.N. thinks the U.S. is lying about its real pier intentions, and is actually using it for military purposes while cloaking the project in feigned righteousness:

In other words, the pier, rated for mild 3-foot seas, only worked between May 18th-24th. It broke up and was closed between May 25th-June 8th. But immediately after it was rebuilt on the 9th, the U.N. refused to accept any pier-delivered aid shipments. Then, adding insult to injury, on June 14th the pier was “detached” for safekeeping during more rough seas, and the projected date of reassembly is sometime next week.

Some weather modification would come in handy here, but maybe they can only make bad weather.

If the paranoid and suspicious Gazans decide the pier isn’t legit, you know what comes next: Bombs. The pier already can’t handle 4-foot waves. I wonder how it’s rated for artillery.

🚀🚀 On the same day as the gala Swiss non-peace Ukraine peace conference, the New York Times ran a remarkable, conspiracy-theory-shattering story headlined, “Ukraine-Russia Peace Is as Elusive as Ever. But in 2022 They Were Talking.” The story published the entire draft of a peace agreement that was nearly finalized in March 2022, right after the war started. Until now, corporate media’s narrative has been that Russia was lying about the deal. What deal? Here it is:

The long-form, magazine-style article had all the highlights of an official, fake news, deep-state press release and not real news. There was a key paragraph including most of the evidence:

One of our biggest red flags for fake news is that the story reports something that happened a long time ago. As the first sentence above shows, the Times tried to excuse its untimely reporting of a two-year-old failed peace agreement: all the months spent interviewing. So nevermind that this story should have been run two years ago back in April, 2022. Next, we see the classic canard, scores of anonymous informants not authorized to talk openly. In other words, the deep-state sources!

Finally, the timing of publication — the same day as the Lucerne, Switzerland peace gala and one day after Putin’s public peace offer — was incredibly suggestive.

Watch this: The story’s final paragraphs described a potential peace deal. If I’m right, then this article was nothing more than the Biden Administration’s sneaky public counter-offer to President Putin’s deal-in-the-headlines offer that he made the day before, on Friday:

The Times article ended by describing a potential resolution of an "uneasy truce" along the current lines of Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine, resembling something similar to the Cold War’s Iron Curtain diving East and West Germany. It looks to me like the U.S. sent a message to Putin through the Times, describing what kind of deal Biden could live with, more than Ukraine’s extreme demands for a full Russian withdrawal, but less than Russia’s broad offer that included keeping annexed territory plus Ukraine dropping its NATO aspirations.

Having floated the offer through ‘anonymous current and former officials,’ the Biden administration transmitted the proposal with plausible deniability without officially endorsing it or undermining Ukraine’s public position. The timing coming one day after Putin’s ceasefire offer, and the content, the original 2022 Istanbul agreement referenced by Putin in his offer, make the counter-messaging more pointed.

It’s not exactly diplomacy, but it’s something like diplomacy. In other words, a start.

🚀🚀 Predictably, the no-expense-spared luxury non-peace peace conference in Switzerland failed. Corporate media did its best to serve the news up with canapes, though. CNN headline from Sunday afternoon:

Womp womp. International support for Ukraine appears to have reached its lowest point since the war started. But the good news was that Vice-President Kamala Harris was instrumental in brokering the failed, non-peace non-deal.

🧊🧊 The Omaha World Herald ran a frosty summer story this weekend with a hail-bites-plant headline: “Hail ruins roof of Omaha's Hanscom Greenhouse, threatens remaining plants.” Last Wednesday’s gorilla hail destroyed 90% of the greenhouse roof. In other words, it was totaled.

The Hanscom Greenhouse in Omaha is a landmark, 18,000 foot historical greenhouse in the Hanscom Park area. Supplying most of the city’s architectural greenery, it was originally built in 1890 and has weathered many previous storms. It is home to 30,000 small potted annuals and many large tropical plants.

It is now an open-air greenhouse.

Slow down, plant lovers. You’ll take your life in your hands if you try entering now to save your little green friends:

Speaking of hail totaling things, yesterday Iowa’s KMA 99.1 ran a related story mildly headlined, "Hail damage prompts Clarinda school vehicle purchases.” It sounded kind of nice, like they were watching the hail come down and, amidst the wintery whiteness and small dents in the hood, thought now might be a good time to pull the trigger on those new vans they’ve been eyeing. But in fact, three Clarinda School District buses were totaled by gorilla hail:

I know what you’re going to say, but if gorilla hail happens all the time, they wouldn’t build greenhouses like that, would they? Did the 1890’s builders overlook the possibility? I can’t find any reports of major hail damage to the greenhouse roof before 2023. Any Nebraskans out there with more info?

We’re going to need a stronger umbrella.

🔥 Boom! The next phase, teased last December, is now fully underway. Bloomberg Law ran an historic story yesterday headlined, “Kansas Sues Pfizer Over Covid-19 Vaccine’s Safety, Efficacy.” Yesterday, Kansas sued covid vaccine giant Pfizer for dangerous misrepresentations. Safe and effective! The new Kansas suit follows Pfizer’s Texas lawsuit headache, filed by its Attorney General Ken Paxton in December (it remains pending).

CLIP: Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announces historic lawsuit against Pfizer (3:28).

It might be even bigger than it looks. “This is part of a multi-state effort,” Kansas AG Kris Kobach explained, “in which more suits may follow depending on Pfizer’s reaction.” Kansas seeks damages for Pfizer’s violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, and requests civil penalties for alleged violations of Pfizer’s previous consent orders with the state.

Kansas’ complaint interestingly alleges Pfizer kept its own internal adverse events database, completely separate from the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), containing cases of adverse events reported spontaneously to Pfizer, cases reported by health authorities, and cases published in the medical literature. The logical inference is not only that Pfizer had evidence of more problems than anyone else, but it did not share those problems with federal agencies, or even with VAERS.

If only Pfizer had a vaccine against lawsuits.

In an email response, Pfizer told Bloomberg, “the representations made by Pfizer about its COVID-19 vaccine have been accurate and science-based” — uh huh — and the company “believes that the state’s case has no merit and will respond to the suit in due course.” Tick, tock, Pfizer.

Cases brought by states, unlike cases brought by ordinary citizens, are better positioned to tackle corporate giants like Pfizer. Citizen suits are handicapped by mismatches in funding, political clout, judicial skepticism, and sheer numbers of lawyers, paralegals, and other legal resources easily available to pharma giants like Pfizer.

But States don’t share those limitations. Setting aside whether it’s fair or not, judges take state lawsuits more seriously than lawsuits filed by citizens or citizen-led activist groups. Now Pfizer faces two lawsuits from states alleging it lied about vaccine safety and efficacy. More suits may be coming, and probably are.

At some point, one of these lawsuits is going to grip, and then the sparks will become a Disneyesque fireworks display. Patience, grasshoppers. The wheels of justice turn slowly, but when they really catch something they grind it into dust. It’s coming.

Have a terrific Tuesday! C&C will be back tomorrow morning with another great roundup of essential news and commentary.

Share

We can’t do it without you. Consider joining with C&C to help move the nation’s needle and change minds. I could use your help getting the truth out and spreading optimism and hope, if you can: ☕ Learn How to Get Involved 🦠

How to Donate to Coffee & Covid

Twitter: jchilders98.

Truth Social: jchilders98.

MeWe: mewe.com/i/coffee_and_covid.

Telegram: t.me/coffeecovidnews

C&C Swag! www.shopcoffeeandcovid.com