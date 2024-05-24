Good morning, C&C, it’s finally Friday! First up in the roundup, we examine the New York Times’ latest word weapon, designed to trick us into supporting Biden’s escalatory madness. Then, the Fauci story develops further as it breaks into mainstream media; and Trump rocks the South Bronx in a political earthquake bigger than the New Madrid disaster.

🚀🚀 This week, the New York Times trotted out a classic mental Trojan Horse, one of the most awful kinds of deliberate mental manipulation. Let’s study yet more media malfeasance in this recent New York Times headline:

A debate “inside the White House?” At first, I thought they meant Joe Biden was arguing with himself again, probably challenging himself to pushup contests or calling himself weird made-up insult names.

Haha, just kidding. Obviously, it’s not Joe and it’s also not that Team Biden is holding any kind of formal debate inside the White House. We are meant to interpret the headline as a metaphor. Which means the headline is not, strictly, true.

In point of fact, the article entire predicate is false. It is a big fat lie. And most vexing, it’s an obvious lie that busy people will credulously swallow and become manipulated tools.

They are trying to sell a horrible idea. The scheme to allow Ukraine to launch U.S. missiles at undefended, innocent civilian targets in Russia — in other words, war crimes — is literally the worst idea the neocons have ever had, bar none, in a painfully long list of previous terrible, no-good ideas.

(Ukraine’s actual missile strikes on a civilian apartment building in Russia last week)

The Administration’s problem is that they’ve already admitted that letting Ukraine use our weapons to attack Russian soft targets “would violate Mr. Biden’s mandate to ‘avoid World War III.’” But they now argue that Team Biden has sleepwalked the Resident over Russia’s red lines before, and nothing happened: “each time Mr. Biden relented, the worst fears he had about escalation did not materialize.”

This craven logic is like a Japanese tourist pushing a fried chicken leg through the bars into Boris the brown bear’s cage. At first, he just sticks the greasy snack halfway through the metal bars, but the bear ignores it. So the tourist pushes the leg in a little further, just inside the cage, and quickly yanks his hand back. But Boris still just seems bored. So the tourist figures, well, the bear hasn’t reacted so far, so he hops over the fence and chucks the crispy chicken leg toward the alert mammal.

And that’s when Boris the bear bites his head off.

But I digress. The headline’s metaphor is meant to persuade readers that some kind of dynamic debate is happening over this perilous policy among the brainiest members of Biden’s top team. Conflict! It sounds juicy. It teases readers who expect to read about something similar to an episode of Survivor (Political Island).

Readers rightly reflect: Who’s on which side of this zero-sum argument? Which Biden advisors are like YOLO!! and which ones are like you’re barking mad!! Are they throwing things at each other? Which group does Papa Joe favor today? When does the tribe vote? Has anyone located an immunity idol?

I’m exaggerating, a little. But readers reasonably expect to find out who is supposedly arguing with whom about nuclear escalation. Now, get ready for the journalistic sleight of hand: this was the only paragraph in the article explicitly referring to any debate:

Let’s see the word magic. First note the use of the unattributable passive voice: “there is now a vigorous debate,” as though debates have their own existence separate from people. The phrase “inside the Administration” is meant to suggest — without saying so — that this critical discussion is private.

Only then did the Times begin describing a rogue’s gallery of aggressive neocons, every single one quoted arguing in favor of letting Ukraine use U.S. weapons for war crimes in Russia. There was not a single quote in the article arguing against the reckless policy. Not one.

Three people quoted weren’t even part of the “White House”: former president Zelensky (quoted most often in the article), and for some random reason, British foreign secretary David Cameron. Then the Times quoted former State Department warmonger Victoria Nuland, who is back on the stage! And she’s making the rounds on TV. Here’s how the Times glowingly described Vicki, the human conflict escalator:

The only actual members of Biden’s Administration quoted in the article, both in favor of the proposal, were Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. That’s it! And to be fair, Austin’s “support” was lukewarm (at best).

Once we wipe away the fog of confusion, the Times provided only two legitimate White House officials, Blinken and Austin, who weren’t debating each other. Who did the Times say was on the other side of the debate? Nobody.

Apparently, only the Glorious Leader and policy decider Biden remains to be convinced, along with some unnamed and uncounted anonymous “aides.” Aides? Who on Earth are they? The Times did not say who was involved in this historic decision:

So nobody except Blinken is on record favoring this harebrained escalation, based on a frantic hope that Russia will keep ignoring crossed red lines, and won’t mind its citizens being slain with U.S. weapons with the U.S. giving Ukraine explicit approval.

Reading critically, we discover there is no debate. There is only Blinken, Zelensky, the ghost of Viktoria Nuland, and the pugilistic echoes rattling around inside Joe Biden’s empty skull.

Why then did the Times call this a debate? Why try to dress it up as an argument?

Read critically. This article is propaganda, a weaponized press release, probably drafted by Blinken, a psychological transition tool. Biden fully intends to arm our proxy state Ukraine with weapons that will be used to attack Russia directly — a foolish game of high-stakes chicken that was never even considered at the pinnacle of the Cold War and anti-Soviet mania.

But because they know it is a terrible idea and nobody sane would ever agree, they must make it sound like Biden struggled with the decision, and in the end only agreed with the greatest reluctance.

Biden isn’t just crossing a red line this time. He’s rowing across Russia’s red river. And they don’t call it a red line because it’s the color of Valentine’s Day.

To be clear, Blinken’s ‘proposal’ surpasses Dr. Strangelove’s insanity-levels. Biden wants to push the nuclear chicken leg inside the Russian bear cage as far as he can, to find out what happens. Hopefully, they’re right about Putin’s remarkable restraint. Otherwise, a global thermonuclear war is about to bite our heads off.

🔥 In what may be the best metaphor for Team Biden, on his most recent trip to Ukraine, Neronian Secretary of State Blinken took a break from crying with Zelensky over the hundreds of thousands dead, to riff a few happy tunes at a bar in Kyiv, where the party people play, day and night, as blood fills the trenches in Eastern Ukraine:

Remember, this guitar hero is the same guy talking Biden into crossing Russia’s nuclear red ocean.

🪳🪳 I’m starting to appreciate Newsweek more and more. Yesterday Newsweek, and only Newsweek, covered the developing Fauci story under the headline, “Fauci under fire after new COVID emails released.” The newsmag reported on the shocking emails discovered by the House Oversight Committee, which show a busy NIH conspiracy to shred government information about covid and its origins, which I covered yesterday.

On Wednesday, the covid subcommittee issued a press release saying the emails suggested “Dr. Fauci was aware of Dr. Morens' nefarious behavior and may have even engaged in federal records violations himself."

The human cockroach just skittered that much closer to his final squashing.

In the same press release, the subcommittee declared there was “overwhelming evidence" that Fauci’s toady Dr. Morens "engaged in serious misconduct and potentially illegal actions.” Doing the work no other news platform was brave enough to do, Newsweek asked Dr. Morens’ lawyer for a comment.

Morens' lawyer didn’t deny it. He gave Newsweek a meaningless statement invoking, of all things, science: “Dr. Morens is a career public servant. (So what?) The focus of his work has been finding solutions to pressing public health issues through science and free from politics.”

Don’t make us laugh.

If you are as outraged as I am about this story (but not surprised), you might enjoy this extended clip compiling questions the committee posed to Dr. Morens at this week’s hearing, where they read all of Morens’ incomprehensibly illegal and inexplicably stupid emails back to him:

CLIP: Science’s right-hand man gets grumpy while eating his own words (13:36).

As you well know, Dr. Fauci is Science. And David Morens was Science’s Senior Advisor. You can’t get any higher than that. The grumpy face above is the unhappy face of Science’s assistant regional manager. Or at least, it’s the face of the assistant to Science’s regional manager.

Roaches check in, but you know what comes next.

📈📈 By all accounts, Trump held a revolutionary campaign rally in the South Bronx yesterday. Liberal, Trump-deranged Axios struggled to comprehend the story in an article headlined, “Trump's Bronx rally looked very different than the usual MAGA crowd.” Reporters who never attended a Trump rally before got their first exposure.

CLIP: CNN says it was ‘a bigger crowd than I think Democrats would like to see, given this is one of the bluest counties in the entire country.’

It shocked the reporters to their core. They thought it would be like Biden holding a rally at The Villages in Central Florida. They simply couldn’t imagine a group of Americans of all colors and stripes enjoying being together and celebrating everything they have in common, instead of micro-focusing on all their differences.

It was a blowout. Here’s a picture of just the overflow crowd:

I don’t usually cover Trump rallies in detail, but this rally is different. It is much more significant than being just another well-attended Trump rally. The reporters who went expected to file hilarious stories about paltry attendance. Instead, they were mentally assaulted and are now in recovery.

Let’s look at a few examples. This clip gave me goose bumps:

CLIP: Rappers Chef G and Sleepy Hallow endorse President Trump in the Bronx (1:07).

Or how about this one, with black and Hispanic Trump supporters celebrating together? (The insane-looking lady wearing ‘white face’ was a counter-protestor who ironically called all the black and Hispanic people racists):

CLIP: diverse group of pro-Trump Bronx supporters celebrate in the face of woke tribal resistance (0:50).

On the other hand, conservative news media had a field day. Here’s a segment from Fox:

CLIP: Fox interviews democrat Trump supporters in the Bronx (0:50).

Trump’s message was a message of unity, of America, of optimism, and he delivered it without a hint of intersectional politics, race baiting, or grievance mongering. He also spoke for two hours straight without a teleprompter, mumbling, trailing off with “but never mind, I probably shouldn’t say that”, claiming he was Vice President during covid, or invoking cannibals.

CLIP: Trump, in his own words, we are all Americans (0:48).

The difference between a Trump rally and a Biden non-event could not possibly have been more stark. In one illustrative example, a rising rapper set up his own stage and entertained a small corner of the rally with songs written for President Trump:

CLIP: Rapper DVS 7.0 attends Trump Bronx rally and sets up shop (1:32).

And it all happened in the ‘safe’ blue heart of New York, where just a few blocks away in Manhattan, for weeks, the President has been on trial for his alleged crimes. In a few days, the reporters will convince themselves they didn’t see what they saw in the South Bronx. But in the meantime, the pro-Trump rappers rattled reporters’ worldviews yesterday.

Trump’s Bronx rally was this week’s biggest news.

Have a fantastic Friday! Rally around tomorrow morning for more lyrical and informative Coffee & Covid.

