Good morning, C&C, it’s Thursday! Today’s news oxygen was entirely consumed by one story — the assassination in broad daylight of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO. There’s more drama surrounding the story than five Daytime soap operas could digest, but you will never guess the astonishing, inarguable, direct, and profoundly ironic connection to the excesses of the pandemic.

Yesterday’s news became a media maelstrom after the brutual, filmed assassination of an elite healthcare executive. You can’t imagine the astonishingly ironic pandemic connection. The New York Post ran the dramatic story last night headlined, “UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s assassin may have left message on bullets used in murder: sources.” The Post wouldn’t say what three words appeared on three bullet casings, but fortunately ABC ran that story before the news embargo started.

You’ve probably already heard about this shocking crime story, which dominated yesterday afternoon’s news cycle and most of social media. The short version is, Health insurance giant UnitedHealthcare’s Chief Executive Officer, Brian Thompson, 50, was assassinated right outside the New York City Hilton around 6am yesterday morning. The whole thing was captured on the hotel’s security camera, and the video leaked even faster than the shell casing story.

The masked shooter, who during the killing calmly and coolly cleared his jammed gun three times before finishing the job, casually mounted a strategically placed, city-provided electric scooter and scooted to Central Park, where the trail went cold. Progressives applauded the gunman’s choice of an environmentally friendly getaway vehicle and invited the killer to emcee next year’s Oscars.

Seriously, the scooter was a smart choice; fast enough to evade cops chasing him on foot and agile enough to weave through Manhattan traffic and use sidewalks, evading vehicular pursuit.

Demonstrating even more environmental sensitivity, the killer kindly left behind in a nearby trash can a Starbucks coffee cup (empty) and a water bottle (empty). So there’s plenty of evidence. Let’s see how long it takes them to arrest someone. More on that in a minute.

Social media is flooding with analyses of every bit of evidence and with theories about the motive for what looks like a professional hit, sort of, though the evidence is mixed on that point. There are several suggestive facts. First, United was being probed by the DOJ for antitrust violations and for insider trading, with company officers (including Thompson) having dumped United shares without disclosing the DOJ investigation to shareholders, who could be grumpy. Next, the insurer boasts the highest claims denial rate of any health insurer. Thompson’s widow said he regularly got death threats from people whose claims were denied, who are probably even more grumpy.

Next, in March, United found itself suqarely in Biden’s crosshairs, after a cyberattack gummed up United’s operations. The White House said the short delay in processing provider payments had “destabilized the nation’s healthcare system:”

The chance of destabilizing the entire healthcare system shows the risks of concentrating so much of the Medicare business in one company. Single-payor proponents should take note.

Chillingly, the company’s stock price aberrantly increased after its CEO was killed, suggesting who knows what? Conspiracies. Big money. Who-Killed-JR-style drama.

Nobody knows. All we can say right now is there’s plenty of drama for the inevitable daytime miniseries, though probably not on Hallmark.

🔥 The evidence most exciting the internet this morning were the cryptic words scratched onto the left-behind shell casings. ABC, whose reporters must have great NYPD connections, broke the bizarre story of the killer’s terse message in brass:

The words suggest some sort of connection to a 2020 book exposing the evils of the insurance industry, titled “Delay Deny Defend--Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It.” The book, which painted insurance companies as soulless monsters, not without reason, is currently rated #1 in “Business Insurance” on Amazon.

As enticing as the shell casing message may be, in truth it adds little by itself. Even if the words etched on the bullets do refer to the book, they could easily be red herrings meant to draw the investigation off the trail. (If the shooter turns out to be the relative of a United insuree who died recently, it would become more meaningful.)

The market for speculation over Thompson’s assassin’s motive has been completely saturated. So I’ll leave it alone. If you want, you can find plenty more of that on X.

I am more interested in the insanely ironic pandemic connection, which doesn’t even need speculation.

💉 I’m not referring to UnitedHealthcare’s controversial “vaccinate or terminate” mandate, which was one of the earliest, requiring employees to be “fully vaccinated” no later than November 30th, 2021. I’m not talking about United’s horrible policy of denying religious exemptions and firing religious employees whose consciences stopped them getting the shots:

I’m not talking about allegations of how United helped the CDC disguise the vaccine injury data or routinely mislabel vaccinated folks as unvaccinated whenever they died post-jab. Nor even United’s grotesque cooperation with the federal government to help push vaccine mandates down the chain, or its offering incentives for jab-pushing doctors to coerce patients into take unsafe and ineffective shots.

(Side note: Playing Devil’s Advocate, as the largest Medicare provider in America, United never had a chance to resist federal mandate pressure. Most of its profits depend on the day-to-day whims of the federal government and its permanent bureaucrats, so the feds hold the insurance giant by the delicate parts. United must do whatever it is told without asking questions. And that is a big part of our problem. The government is too powerful; it should never be allowed to influence health policy through insurance programs, even a little. Never ever.)

So … if I’m not talking about United’s deplorable participation in mandates and jab incentives and cooking the covid books, to what part of the pandemic am I connecting Bill Thompson’s assassination?

Masks.

😷 I filed my first mask case in May, 2020. I immediately appealed the denial of my request for an emergency injunction against the county. On June 29th, 2020, I filed my initial appellate brief. Here’s a link to it if you’re interested in seeing what my legal work product looks like (I think it’s a good read and of course, it worked). On page 31, I began discussing how masks literally conceal criminal activity. This isn’t a new idea. I cited a Georgia Supreme Court case from 35 years ago:

There you have it. In 1990, Georgia’s Supreme Court said masks conceal evidence, hinder apprehension, and calm the criminal. And that masks have been the criminal’s dress since the beginning of time. Pre-pandemic, public masking was outlawed in many states, and in even more, committing a crime wearing a mask carried higher jail sentences.

You can forget about all that now. Masking has been normalized. Worse, it’s been fraudulently transformed into some kind of public good. A not insubstantial segment of the population will throw an adult temper tantrum if not permitted to mask at all times. You can thank the CDC.

In my appeal brief, I also reminded the Court of Appeals of dozens of recent news articles about the rash of masked crime ever since covid masking became commonplace. Here are just the first few articles listed in my table of authorities:

Even though masks are well known to be connected to criminal activity — “from the beginning of time,” in Georgia’s Supreme Court’s words — we never even debated whether the benefits of allowing ubiquitous public masking were worth the risks.

Once again, here is the guy who just slew the CEO of one of the biggest health insurance companies in the world in broad daylight in downtown Manhattan:

It shouldn’t be hard to catch him. He practically scattered evidence around the crime scene. He carved messages into his bullets. He went to Starbucks (he’s on their footage too). He bought coffee and water, and left his drinking vessels at the scene, like a gift to police. No gloves. He left behind a cell phone. He used a city-tracked electric scooter as his getaway car. He never tried to evade the many surveillance cameras, which filmed all his homicidal activities, his loitering stakeout in front of the Hilton, and much more.

But in spite of all that evidence, we still have no idea yet who the murderer is. And why not? I’ll give you one guess.

Masks.

He was masked. It was a solution so convenient and so simple! And cheap. Masks are free! You can make them out of anything. As they told us four years ago over and over until we wanted to superglue our ears shut, just cut up an old t-shirt. Just slice the top off a stained turtleneck. You can even knit or crochet them! These days, you can literally buy them anywhere.

More importantly, these days you can literally wear them anywhere. Inside the bank. At the airport. On trains. In the queue for the ATM. In court. Outside the Manhattan Hilton. Wherever you want.

To me, the small picture of this story is it’s a horrible tragedy and a crime and I hope police stop prosecuting Daniel Penny for ten seconds and catch this stone cold killer. But there’s a bigger picture, which is that Thompson’s killing is the predictable endpoint of pandemic protocol.

They let the mask genie out of the bottle and now they can’t stuff him back in. And now one of the elite architects of the pandemic is dead, slain in cold blood and broad daylight. And a simple covid face mask concealed the evidence of who did the crime. The cut-up-shirt has hindered the apprehension of the criminal. And we can conclude the calm killer’s nerves were soothed by his inexpensive mask, just like Georgia’s Supreme Court said would happen thirty-five years ago.

Are you following me? I find it hard to believe this elite healthcare assassination would have even happened at all, had public face masking not been normalized. Before the pandemic and their unbelievably stupid covid policies, cops would never have let some masked fool loiter in front of the Manhattan Hilton.

Some of us tried to tell them this would happen. But the sneering, arrogant, narcissistic public health experts refused to listen. They knew better. And now, to protect themselves, the haughty experts must figure out some way to un-mask America.

And their own brownshirts, the masked lunatics, will fight them every step of the way.

Sooner or later, Nemesis always gets around to visiting the proud.

Have a tremendous Thursday! I have SO much more for you but I’m out of time. Tomorrow I’ll brief you on the amazing oral arguments at the Supreme Court over Tennessee’s transgender law. Meet me back here in the morning for that and more.

