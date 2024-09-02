Happy organized labor day! In which we celebrate working by taking the day off. Between the holiday and some personal drama, I only have time for a quick roundup. But it’s a good one: Reagan movie review; Childers family medical news; Colorado police crack down on out of control gangs, by which I mean ironic sign makers; Germany cracks down on online fatphobia aimed at robust far-left politicians; more Democrat inversion news as Twitter notices lefty anti-health platform; Trump rally news from India; and progress in the climate wars as a C&C staple finally gets a mention in more baffling climate developments.

🪖🪖 MOVIE REVIEW: The producers of the newly-released movie Reagan sent me a screener copy over the weekend to review. They very politely didn’t ask, but I presume they hoped I’d let you guys know how much I liked it. Yesterday, my 90-year-old father and I saw the film in his hospital room (Dad was admitted Thursday, a different story).

Reagan is great! It was great even without handicapping it as an independently-produced movie lacking a huge Hollywood budget. Whether you loved, admired, or just recognized President Reagan, the movie will haul up memory after Cold War memory that you probably haven’t thought about in a long time.

More than anything, the filmmakers obviously loved the former President, and it showed.

Not surprisingly, Rotten Tomatoes’ score was completely lopsided, with stingy corporate media critics doling out only 19% positive reviews. But fan reviews launched Reagan into movie orbit with a near-perfect 98% score.

As with the President himself, Reagan’s critics had a point, but they also missed the point. The critics, perhaps correctly, complained that Dennis Quaid played the President who Ended the Cold War too positively. To its credit, the movie carefully captures Reagan’s shortfalls, like his first marriage’s failure and the Iran/Contra scandal that dogged his second term.

But it never questioned his heart.

And that’s why the movie succeeds. Nobody wants to watch a dreadful character dissection of our generation’s greatest President. Let our heroes be heroes. Go see it. Watch Reagan and enjoy colorful characters, great historical sets, reminisce (or learn) about Cold War intrigue, fill in some Reagan biographical gaps, and most of all, relax and enjoy a positive movie that will remind you to feel good about America.

🪖🪖 We’ve been infesting the hospital for several days. It’s a long story. For the last couple years, Dad, 90, had taken an apartment in France and was living independently. After a bruising Facetime last week, during which he confessed to constantly falling in the street, we launched our twenty-year-old across the pond to collect him. Dad could barely walk. We hauled him back, and he was seen by a local doctor on Thursday. The doctor referred him right to the first hospital with an open bed; Dad never passed ‘Go.’

North Florida Regional hospital has been terrific. Dad was blessed. When we started, he had zero kidney function, and his blood markers were off the charts (“he should be in a coma”). Scratch one of his kidneys thanks to a bloated prostate and a couple of colossal, irremovable kidney stones. It’s day by day now, watching his receding readings to see if his final kidney can rally, to preclude dialysis, which at his age raises its own risks.

Thank you for being patient this weekend with my tardy scribblings, and for any prayers, which are both much appreciated.

🔥🔥 In a remarkable intersection of several recent C&C stories, this gem appeared yesterday in local KVDR-Fox Colorado, headlined “Police working with DA, pursuing hate crime charges for racist signs.” The article was too squeamish, or maybe too terrified of being arrested, that they blurred out the actual signs and didn’t even quote them in the story. Since you are all adults, here they are:

The effect on Denver of these obviously satirical signs was, in a word, electric. To root out the hated perpetrators of this dastardly deed, the united Colorado left is mobilizing everything, squads of lesbian migrants, black trans divas, and the rest of the rainbow mafia, not to mention the police, FBI, National Guard, and probably even Space Force.

To understand how these signs affected Denverites, try to imagine a truly galactic scale of Lovecraftian horror. This sordid sign story could be even ghastlier than January 6th.

To be clear, the signs are admittedly edgy. But they are clearly not racist. It’s just the opposite. The ironic message’s unsubtle point was that Kamala has promoted illegal aliens over American interests, particularly the interests of black Americans. But they are deliberately misunderstanding that clear message to clamp down the debate over uncontrolled, government-sponsored illegal immigration.

In other words, Colorado’s unhinged response is more censorship. And, to add satirical icing to Colorado’s cake of irony, the state has also been in the news this weekend for allowing gangs of illegal Venezuelan criminals to take over large sections of Colorado’s cities, a story in which the state, the media, and the community have been much less interested. Fox headline from Saturday:

Showing the kind of diligent attention that non-narrative crimes always receive, Denver authorities promptly arrested one gang leader who was promptly released on $20,000 bail. So.

But, on the other police glove, the KDVR-Fox article reported that police are diligently investigating whether this illegal sign posting crime could be ‘enhanced’ with a hate-crime designation, to yield more than just up to a year in jail for the fiendish perpetrators.

Where is all the similar outrage over the takeovers of black apartment buildings by megagang Tren de Agua, which criminally entered the country subsidized by state and federal money?

You know where. Nowhere. Not narrative convenient.

🔥🔥 In a related story, Fox ran this blubbery headline yesterday: “Germany started criminal investigation into social media user for mocking politician for being 'fat’.” It admittedly wasn’t nice, but the rude German now faces up to a year in jail and unaffordable fines for calling this morbidly obese Green Party MP “fat:”

Fatphobia rears its ugly head! Microagression! Hate! One wonders whether German police will investigate every case where someone calls somebody ‘fat.’ Is calling people ‘fat’ only illegal on social media? If so, why? Why not investigate similar face-to-face offenses? And, are they really as diligent about investigating similar fatphobic hate crimes against civilians, or just against leftist politicians?

In other words, this story is no help to those of us with generous body shapes. It’s just another example of the swelling crackdown on criticism of flabby governments.

The porky comment was posted on Gab. So far, a muscular Gab has refused to cooperate with German police, defying requests to hand over the poster’s identity and banking information. I suppose the next step will be for the porcine Germans to indict Andrew Torba, Gab’s CEO, for “facilitating online hate speech,” vis-à-vis body shaming.

And that leads us to the next astonishing story about the Democrat’s ongoing breakup with health.

🔥🔥 Here at C&C, we’ve been discussing the continuing and exquisitely peculiar inversion of Democrat politics. Apparently, we’re not the only ones who’ve noticed the switcheroo. Behold yesterday’s tweet from media influencer Health Ranger (218K followers):

And so we begin to see the Trump-fueled genius in Robert Kennedy’s turn from vaccines to his new focus on food health. Make America Healthy Again! Kennedy’s old anti-vaccine policies are political kryptonite, since for whatever reason leftists have fully embraced vaccines for life. But food health carves off a mammoth segment of traditional liberalism, a political neighborhood that used to be owned by the left even more wholly than Tren de Agua’s new Aurora apartments.

But now, orthodoxy requires Democrats to defend junk food, genetically modified grains, and Roundup. It must be very confusing to be a Democrat these days.

🔥🔥 For Trump rally news, we must turn to Indian media, specifically Babushashi.com, which on Friday ran a story headlined “US: Donald Trump vows to tackle inflation, corruption and protect free speech at Pennsylvania rally.”

U.S. media seems to be studiously avoiding reporting on Trump’s campaign issues, since doing so only makes Kamala’s policy-lite campaign look bad by comparison. In case you missed it, here is the gist of President Trump’s current campaign message:

Addressing the rally, Trump said, “We will defeat inflation, and we will make America affordable again. Together, we are fighting to secure our borders, end the endless foreign wars, and defend the working people of America... We are joining forces to defeat government corruption, to restore free speech, and to make America healthy again.” “Yesterday, I also made a major new announcement: If I am elected this November, for the first time ever, your government will pay for, or require insurance companies to pay for, all costs associated with IVF fertility treatment. We want more babies to be born in America.” “We will stop the invasion, end migrant crime, support our police, strengthen our military, build a missile defense shield all around our country -- keep Critical Race Theory and transgender insanity out of our schools, and keep men out of women's sports.” “Together, we will deliver low taxes, low regulations, low energy costs, low interest rates, and low inflation so that everyone can afford groceries, a car, and a home.”

That’s not even close to all; Trump continued with a lengthy list. In a conversation on Saturday, one of my left-leaning relatives accused Republicans of being a cult of personality that ignores policy issues. Rest assured, we enjoyed a very spirited conversation after that ill-considered remark.

🔥🔥 Finally, I noticed another influencer post yesterday that signaled more good news in the climate wars. Ryan Maue, a PhD meteorologist and climate influencer (122K followers), tweeted a thread yesterday about the baffling lack of hurricanes so far this season:

You can imagine how excited I was when I saw his musings about the mysterious disappearance of hurricanes, considering Science widely predicted this would be the worst hurricane season in history, all thanks to carbon-fueled climate change. One famous Ivy League climate scientist predicted thirty-three named storms this year, which now would require a significant storm every two days for the rest of the eight-week season. But, behold:

At last! Somebody finally mentioned the historic Hunga Tonga eruption, which C&C readers have known about for nearly two years now. And … solar activity! The ‘global warming’ narrative is falling apart. We’re making progress.

Enjoy your restful and work-free Labor Day! And then return tomorrow morning for more encouraging, irreverent, and insightful essential news and commentary.

