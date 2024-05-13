Good morning, C&C, it’s Monday! I hope all our C&C moms enjoyed a rewarding special day yesterday. Our morning roundup of the news you need to know includes: CNN starting to see the way the wind is blowing and makes astonishing admission about the trials of President Trump; Bloomberg remarkably confirms the biggest hidden elephant in the world’s living room; new Moderna mRNA product being eroded by bad trial news; fantastic developments in the ongoing WHO/WEF pandemic treaty tragicomedy; free speech shows spark of life Down Under as Elon spends money defending actual democracy; and some great news for kids out of South Carolina.

🗞💬 WORLD NEWS AND COMMENTARY 💬🗞

📈📈 By way of a Trump Trial update, I present yesterday’s clip from CNN’s hangdog-looking anchor Fareed Zakaria, who is now hanging even more doggedly. In fact, he’s about ready to give up. “It is very unlikely that Biden can win this race,” he sighed in his short monologue.

CLIP: Discouraged CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria admits Trump Trial is politically motivated, and more (5:25).

To Fareed, at first the electoral strategy looked very sound. Joe Biden was supposed to stand for a post-pandemic return to normal life — as if that were even possible — and to easily preside over a rapid return to a booming economy. Without cannibals. “I have to admit, none of this is playing out like I thought it would,” Zaharia sadly admitted. “Trump is now leading in all the swing states,” he said, “but behind those numbers lie even more troubling details.” The anchor paused dramatically, searching for words. “I think it’s best to be honest about reality.”

Honesty is the best policy. Not that it ever stopped CNN.

Firstly, all the big issues are favoring Trump. Almost wistfully, as though parting with a lover, Fareed gingerly suggested abortion won’t loom large over the presidential race, since the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe threw the issue back to the states; in other words, it’s not really a national issue anymore.

Instead of handily winning on abortion, President Peters instead faces two insoluble problems dividing democrats like the Red Sea: the wide-open border and the Israel issue.

The open border is an open political wound, relentlessly oozing shocking scenes of rapes, random attacks, disparate treatment, and community discontent. And it’s riling up the inner city — i.e., mostly democrats:

Even worse, Biden’s unaccountably awful, shimmying and shifting support-slash-non-support for Israel is roiling the country and shattering democrat unity. Half of democrats are shocked Biden is betraying one of the U.S.’s most important Middle Eastern allies, while the other half demands the U.S. double-down on dividing up the world’s only Jewish nation.

Compare Axios, on Friday…:

…with this headline from the Jerusalem Post, the day before on Thursday:

Those two sides of the democrat coin are irresolvable; they don’t even want be reconciled or compromised. By trying to offend nobody, Biden is mumbling his way around to infuriating everybody.

Fareed next turned to the Trump trial — and this was perhaps the anchor’s most significant admission — Fareed flatly stated about the Manhattan trial what we’ve all been saying since Day One: it would never have been brought against anyone else. Trump-deranged democrats have somehow managed to transform the former president into the most famous underdog the country has ever tried to elect; and America loves an underdog. Fareed’s astonishing admission:

The trials against him keep him in the spotlight, infuriate his base — who sees him as a martyr — and may even make him the object of some sympathy among people in general who believe his prosecutors are politically motivated. This happens to be true, in my opinion. I doubt the New York Indictment would have been brought against a defendant whose name was not Trump.

What the CNN anchor was really saying was, you morons thought tying him up in court would lock down the campaign? Idiots, Trump gets more eyeballs this way than he EVER would have on the trail.

A couple weeks ago, a friend texted me asking whether I agreed the trial would hurt Trump by keeping him sitting around the courtroom trying to stay awake instead of on the campaign trail. My response was uncertain: there’s no way to predict the utterly unpredictable.

But based on Zakaria’s bombshell monologue, it sure seems like the trials are helping Trump.

Zakaria ended his exasperated exposition on a sour note: Biden is not getting any younger. The distressed anchorman explained:

Trendlines are not working in Biden’s favor. He needs to do something bold and dramatic to seize the initiative — on asylum policy, for example — and reverse these numbers. The figure that troubles me the most is on the question of, who was the more competent? Joe Biden led Donald Trump by +9 points in 2020. But Trump now leads by +16 points in January, 2024. That +25-point shift could be a reflection of people’s sense that the President’s age is affecting his capacity to govern. And there’s very little that Joe Biden can do now to change that perception.

What could Biden possibly do at this point to turn things around? The best he can hope for at this point in his Eastern European Proxy War is more stalemate, an unhelpful maintenance of the status quo which seems less likely by the second. Biden can lie about inflation all he wants, but inflation keeps getting shoved up our noses every single time we wander outside the house or pay a bill. Despite trying to blind us with statistics, the New York Times admitted this morning nobody’s buying it:

On the domestic front, no-bail border jumpers keep committing crimes (see, e.g., Laken Riley). And as mentioned, Biden’s collapsing Israel policy is dragging his Administration down into the political pit.

Fareed Zakaria, while occasionally showing flashes of reality, is a reliable liberal who is obviously unhappy at the prospect of a second Trump term. Don’t forget Obama’s prophetic words: “never underestimate Joe’s ability to f— things up.”

🚀🚀 Speaking of the Proxy War, alert C&C readers have long recognized that we are already enduring the early skirmishes of World War III, but corporate media has so far stubbornly refused to admit the obvious. So Bloomberg’s weekend op-ed headline — a major piece adorned with a dynamic, multi-media, animated photo gallery — was a startling surprise: “Ukraine Is Now a World War. And Putin Is Gaining Friends.”

I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve observed that Ukraine is the genesis of everything. It always was the prime mover, the sine qua non without which Fareed Zakaria's initial rosy expectations for the Biden term would have neatly been met. Yesterday, for the very first time, Bloomberg tentatively admitted what we’ve long known to be true: Ukraine is not any stand-alone conflict. It is the front lines of what Bloomberg labeled “the world proxy war underway.”

Proxy war is war. As the article’s sub-headline dramatically reminded readers, “Global proxy conflicts were a constant in Cold War I, and Russia’s invasion marked the first of Cold War II.” Superpowers, the article pointedly noted, “dueled indirectly because direct confrontation was too dangerous in the nuclear age.”

That’s why this World War is different. The cost of direct nuclear conflict is unaffordably dire. So instead, it’s proxy wars, sabotage, deniable attacks on energy infrastructure, psychological terrorism, cyber warfare, and unmoored cargo ships crashing into bridges.

Bloomberg’s author admitted that “since 2022” — the start of the Ukraine war — “the proxy war has expanded and been fully joined by both sides:”

Two vast alliances are squaring off, albeit indirectly, on European battlegrounds. The war in Ukraine wasn’t supposed to become a sprawling proxy war. But the fight in Ukraine has become the first global conflict of a new cold war. “We want to see Russia weakened,” said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The US and its allies were pursuing their own safety by helping Ukraine wreak havoc on an aggressive but overextended enemy. Indeed, doing so was central to America’s global strategy. This was what worried leaders in China, Iran and North Korea — members of the autocratic bloc that would soon coalesce behind Putin. These relationships helped keep Russia afloat when its war effort was foundering, and began imposing costs on the West. Ukraine’s war has become the world’s war, too.

To liberals, including Bloomberg, the global stakes could not possibly reach any higher. This world war is critical, it’s a survival issue, it’s about preserving for all time U.S. hegemony along with its chimeric, euphemistic “rules-based international order.” Bloomberg summarized how Biden’s neocons view the conflict in a single quote. This war, Biden opined, is not just a regional territory dispute. It is “a battle between democracy and autocracy, between liberty and repression, between a rules-based order and one governed by brute force.”

Democracy, we note, comes in many shapes and sizes nowadays. It can omit voting, free speech, freedom of association, and religious liberty whenever necessary. Whenever necessary to preserve democracy.

Distressingly, when it came down to any rational prescription for pursuing sanity, the article veered wildly off the rails of reason. First, the author implicitly admitted that we’re losing. “For a time,” the article noted, “it looked like Ukraine and its allies were winning the fight.” But “these days, it’s not so clear. Russia holds the battlefield initiative; its forces are slowly grinding out gains.”

Despite acknowledging that ominous development, Bloomberg doubled down; it included not a single sentence advocating a peaceful resolution or even Cold War detente. Instead the financial rag spurred, we must “generate the urgency and capabilities to get ready for what comes next.”

I’m old enough to remember when liberalism meant giving peace a chance. Hippies, peace signs, flowers in rifle barrels, and all that sort of thing. But now, liberalism means fighting more urgently, building up our military capabilities, and getting ready for what comes next: the hot part of the cold world war.

The good news is that it is major progress to see a prominent corporate media acknowledgment that there is a problem. You can’t fix it until you admit the problem exists. President Trump has said that, if elected, he will end the war in 24 hours. I believe him. We pray that Fareed Zakaria is right.

💉💉 Unexpectedly! Baffled! Perplexed! Confounded! Probably due to the story’s widespread lack of coverage, I missed this truth nugget published in Science back in March, under the headline “Puzzling skin side effects stymie advance of promising HIV vaccine.” The story’s sub-headline provoked painful guffaws: “Strategy of multiple, Moderna-made mRNA shots to hone powerful antibodies hits a pothole.”

A pothole! Too much traffic over the mRNA highway is my guess. Let’s bury the entire thing under fresh asphalt.

Moderna, having run out of any salable drugs at all, yet still trying to hype its meme stock, is allegedly working on ten new mRNA-based drugs. One of them is a new HIV treatment. It will use mRNA to force patients’ bodies to make a kind of super-antibody, bnAbs, which has been found in people who successfully tolerate HIV infections. Of course, Moderna’s mRNA payload provokes hijacked cells into unnaturally making part of the HIV virus.

What could go wrong?

Small early trials initially showed promise in producing the antibody, but then 1 out of 6 trial participants developed difficult skin problems—including urticaria (hives), pruritus (itching), and dermatographism (welts after scratching). Baffling. We’ve seen similar dermatological problems after the covid shots, too; but until now, those side effects have been unacknowledged. But guess what?

The company’s original COVID-19 mRNA vaccine used the same dose and has also been linked to skin problems, although at much lower frequencies, of 1% to 3%. The Pfizer-BioNTech collaboration’s COVID-19 vaccine, also based on mRNA but given at a 70% lower dose, triggers skin problems, too.

Ah, so they do know about the dermatological adverse reactions. Hmm. What do covid jabs and new HIV shots have in common? It’s not the particular protein that the mRNA is making, obviously. And … the article shut down any further speculation right there.

The story was quick to minimize the adverse reactions, labeling them “mild” and “quickly resolved.” But it admitted that, Houston, there may be a problem:

Potentially more worrisome, however, would be if the problem is tied to a cumulative effect from multiple mRNA shots or the genetic background of the recipients, or if the HIV sequence itself were responsible for the welts and hives.

Goodness! But their biggest worry is not that the mRNA, by its essential design, causes autoimmune problems. No. Rather, the scientists are fretting “that people who are vaccine opponents might misrepresent the scope of the problem.” In other words, hesitation!

And guess who else randomly joined the party, late in the article? Yep, it was Fauci’s agency, the NIAID:

NIAID now plans to repeat the phase 1 trials of some of these Moderna/IAVI HIV vaccines with a lower dose.

To paraphrase Milton Friedman’s old quip, whenever you see a distortion in the market, like a multi-billion-dollar pharma stock with no viable products partially owned by government scientists, look for the withered hand of government.

There it is! In the NIAID.

🔥 We got some more good news about the reprehensible, globalist WHO/WEF pandemic treaty; it’s going in the ditch. Now, according to Reuters last week, Great Britain is out:

It’s the first time a major first-world country has rebuffed the proposed treaty amendments.

According to the article, the UK objects not to putting the WHO in charge of lockdowns and mandates, but to the treaty amendments’ wealth-transfer provisions. Britain does not want to be forced to share its vaccines with developing countries. At least, that’s the official explanation. We note without comment that sharing provision has been included in all the previous revisions that Britain approved.

Whatever the real reason is, we’ll take it. Sorry, Tedros!

🔥🔥 Australia shows more signs of life! The UK Financial Times ran a delightful, non-paywalled article yesterday, headlined “Elon Musk’s X wins Australia court fight over censorship of church stabbing video.”

CLIP: Bishop Emmanuel criticizes elites, lockdowns, and jabs (1:39).

In a bizarre attack that happened to be recorded, colorful pro-freedom, anti-vaccine Sydney Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was stabbed six times in the head by a 16-year-old muslim boy during services at the Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley. Four other people were injured.

Here’s the clip of the attack video. Last month, Australia’s so-called e-Safety Commission found the videos of the attack too dangerous for the general public, or something, and ordered the social media platforms to block it from view. Only Twitter/X filed suit.

Then yesterday, an Australian judge accepted Twitter’s arguments and refused to extend an injunction banning the graphic attack video. The case will proceed to trial, but for the time being, Australians are now deemed mature enough to watch the clip for themselves.

Elon Musk is spending his own money defending democratic ideals all over the world. Say what you like about Elon’s brain chips, his crazy city on Mars, and his ridiculous Halloween costumes, but he’s the most prominent face of freedom right now, unless you count the comedian in Ukraine who’s canceling elections, closing churches, and jailing journalists. (I don’t.)

🔥🔥 Finally, in another great-news story, last week local WJBF News ran the headline, “South Carolina gender-affirming care ban sent to governor’s desk.”

On Thursday, South Carolina lawmakers approved a bill banning “gender-affirming care” for kids, and sent the bill to Governor Henry McMaster (R), who is expected to sign it into law. HB4624 prohibits providers from administering puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries to transgender minors, prevents public funds from being used “directly or indirectly” for gender-affirming care, and requires school officials to promptly notify parents whenever students request different, ungrammatical pronouns.

The South Carolina Senate’s dramatic 27-8 vote included all Republicans and one Democrat in voting for the ban. The rest of the Democrats tried to flee the chamber so there wouldn’t be enough senators to stay in session, but Republicans called the vote too fast.

Too slow, democrats. It was probably the high heels that slowed them down.

Triggering leftists of all stripes and varieties, Republican state Senator Richard Cash explained the commonsense bill on the Senate floor right before the debate: “There are some things in the nature of creation — male and female is one of them — that gets beyond what you believe and I believe. It’s rooted in creation; it’s rooted in the creator and those who oppose that are opposing in some sense the nature of creation itself.”

Indeed.

South Carolina now joins 24 other pro-children states — more than half of which are in the South, just saying — limiting access to sex-change treatments on minors.

Needless to say, none of the corporate media stories reporting on the new South Carolina law mentioned any of the recent troubling studies and scientific developments, like April’s new study published last month in the journal Cureus, titled “Risk of Suicide and Self-Harm Following Gender-Affirmation Surgery.” That study found that treated trans kids were much more likely to try suicide than similar kids experiencing gender dysphoria who did not receive “gender affirming care.”

Nothing in the bill prevents transsexual adults from taking whatever experimental treatments they want; have at it. Nor does the bill stop anybody from moving to trans-friendly California or even Portland, Oregon. Be around people who share your morals (or lack thereof). The way the corporate media outlets wailed over the new law, you’d think it was the cruelest, most heartless and soul-crushing piece of legislation ever passed.

No; it’s Progress. One more state and we’ll have half the country back in the mentally-healthy category. Baby steps.

Have a magnificent Monday! And return tomorrow morning for another safe and effective mind-dose of Coffee & Covid, which will not cause sores or make you want to steal your partner’s underwear.

