Good morning, C&C, it’s Thursday! Your roundup today includes: more updates as the Haitian Pet Gobblers story goes viral and grows furry legs; Hamas Peace Deal fails again, but the CIA is trying, trying harder; new ‘lockdown’ study raises new problems from the government’s safe and effective interventions; girl’s field hockey team takes a stand for responsible orthodontics; and heroic congressmen take a stand for sanity and sovereignty.

🔥🔥 Shut up y’all! It’s not happening! The Associated Press ran a narrative-bending story Tuesday headlined, “Ohio is sending troopers and $2.5 million to a city that has seen an influx of Haitian migrants.” Governor Mike DeWine announced he would send cops and a big bribe —the stick and the carrot— to “a” city. No city in particular? Nope, it’s Springfield!

In other words, mole-like Governor DeWine is dispatching the political fire department, to extinguish the flickering flames of controversy lighting up the national conversation. The millions will be airdropped on Springfield officials and business owners during the next 24 months, long enough for Haiti’s madcap drivers to crash through the upcoming election cycle without stopping for a scandal:

In other words, DeWine’s message to Springfield was: shut up and get paid, or speak and get nothing.

Governor DeWine has a political problem. He’s embarrassing Border Czar Harris by letting his pet Haitians run amok in small Ohio towns like Springfield. One supposes that on Monday, DeWine got the call: shut down those voodoo-loving cat chewers. Shut them down hard. Right. Now.

The magic wand of government can wave fast when it wants to. Bllliiiing! In a matter of hours, DeWine will sprinkle cops and taxpayer money on Springfield to quiet everything back down, and to remind local officials to keep saying the Haitians are happily integrating with a couple of tiny hiccups here and there and the occasional dead 11-year-old, maybe a few ducks and swans, but definitely not Fluffy or Fido.

Satire alert. The AP’s article ended by mentioning DeWine’s and his family’s long-standing connections to Haiti — but with an ironic twist. DeWine has long claimed his investments in Haiti (purely for charitable purposes) were in memoriam for his daughter, Becky, who tragically died in a car crash.

To honor the late Becky, DeWine is now overwhelming Ohio towns with Haitians who can’t drive and are killing other people’s kids in car crashes. I’d say you can’t make this stuff up, but you could; it’s just that nobody would ever believe it.

Corporate media’s weasel-word tricks are out in force in this story. Note how the AP quoted DeWine as saying the “Haitians who moved to Ohio are generally hard-working people who love their families.” Generally. Meaning, not specifically.

In other words, some of the Haitians are hardened criminals. Sorry. You can’t make an immigration omelet without breaking a few Ohio towns.

🔥 I’ve said it before, but President Trump is a marketing genius. He knows that corporate media loves to criticize him. The irresistible catnip is whenever Trump exaggerates or generalizes, the media falls for it every time, thinking this time they can convince folks Trump is ‘lying.’

Look how the media and the Democrats are playing defense on this Haitian-pet-eating story. Headline from local 10 WBNS yesterday:

At Tuesday night’s debate, President Trump boldly claimed Springfield’s Haitians were eating dogs and cats. ABC’s moderators qua debaters promptly fact-checked him, and the national controversy was off and running. People may not consciously recognize the use of the weasel-word “credible” to modify the word “evidence,” but they still detect the deception on some level.

Saying “there’s no credible evidence” of something is totally different from claiming there is NO EVIDENCE of that thing. The phrase “no credible evidence” means there’s evidence, but I don’t believe it. In other words, the speaker found the evidence not credible, which is a purely subjective evaluation.

🔥 The Haitian Pet Gobblers story has legs (quite furry ones, in fact). The debate has volcanically erupted all over social media. Even billboards! Snopes ran a fact-check Tuesday headlined, “Arizona GOP Launches 'Eat Less Kittens' Billboards Referencing Unfounded Conspiracy Theory.” Here’s Arizona GOP’s tasty billboard:

The Trump Team’s fingerprints are all over this mega-viral story, and in a way I haven’t quite pieced together yet, it’s somehow connected to the original controversy over J.D. Vance’s ‘unmarried cat ladies’ comment. Could the Trump Campaign have been playing a long game of some kind?

Now who should the unmarried cat ladies vote for?

The New York Times noticed, too. This morning the Grey Lady ran a whiny, top-of-fold story headlined, “How Trump Uses Vitriol for Migrants to Sideline Other Issues.” Cry harder, New York Times.

🚀🚀 The always-elusive Hamas Peace Deal brokered by the deep state is going nowhere fast. The Wall Street Journal ran a story yesterday headlined, “CIA Chief Says Fresh Peace Proposal for Israel and Hamas Is Expected in Days.” I guess they need a ‘fresh’ proposal because the old one was starting to stink.

In the same interview where he promised never to give up on negotiating a peace deal in Gaza, CIA Director Bill Burns vowed that Ukraine should keep fighting to the last Ukrainian. No peace deal for Ukraine. Burns said, and I am not making this up, Ukraine shouldn’t negotiate because Putin is cocky and smug.

Completely absent from the useless WSJ article was any curiosity whatsoever about why is the CIA running Middle East peace talks instead of the diplomats from the State Department?

The obvious answer is that the interminable ‘peace talks' are not peace talks at all. They are just a cover for some ongoing CIA operation in the region. Our uncurious corporate media is there to help the CIA in whatever way it needs. Because after all, that is media’s job now.

💉 The UK Guardian ran a foul story yesterday headlined, “Covid lockdowns prematurely aged girls’ brains more than boys’, study suggests.” Thanks, experts! The cost of the government’s over-reaction to a mild seasonal flu continues surprising scientists.

The study referenced in the Guardian’s article published four days ago, in the Journal PNAS, titled “COVID-19 lockdown effects on adolescent brain structure suggest accelerated maturation that is more pronounced in females than in males.” They found girls’ brains prematurely aged by 4.5 years over the first year of the pandemic. Boys also suffered, aging 1.5 years during the same period.

The so-called “aging” —a euphemism for the medical term ‘cortical thinning’— isn’t good. It’s not like getting your driver’s license early:

Because high levels of stress have also been linked to similar cortical thinning effects, and because the changes were observed during between 2021 and 2022, the researchers concluded that lockdowns were the likely culprit.

In other words, this time, correlation proves causation. That sure is a flexible doctrine.

The researchers did not consider any possible effect of mRNA vaccines on teenaged brains, even though the jabs were just as temporally correlated with the cortical thinning as were lockdowns.

But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter. Lockdowns, even if they did cause this troubling development, were just as mandated and government-caused interventions as the vaccines. In other words, either way, the government did this to us. For our own good.

No one can predict the long-term harms from this, or even whether the cortical thinning has stopped now that lockdowns are over. The researchers called for ongoing “monitoring,” suggesting they are wondering whether this temporary or transient, or could be continuing to get worse.

Sadly, further monitoring probably won’t happen, since the wrong result would further embarrass the public health establishment, which, after all, approves the research grants for such studies in the first place.

“Two weeks to flatten the curve!” And to flatten children's brains.

Safe and effective.

🔥🔥 Signs of life! Some good news appeared in the Toronto Sun yesterday headlined, “U.S. high school girls' field hockey team refuses to play rival that has transgender players.”

The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District issued a statement Tuesday announcing it wouldm concede the upcoming girls’ field hockey game against Somerset Berkley Regional High School rather than play. According to reports, Somerset High has two boys playing on the girls’ hockey team, and Dighton’s coaches won’t take the risk of injury to their female players.

Field hockey is one of those underappreciated sports. It’s kind of like a cross between rugby and fast-motion croquet. The players swing hockey sticks knocking a solid and quite hard ball around a grassy field. Boys’ field hockey is almost non-existent, but where it does crop up, the players are draped head to toe in protective gear, which is not usually a feature of the more genteel female version.

Remember commotio cordis? You do not want to get hit hard by that field hockey ball.

Dighton’s coaches aren’t transphobes. They have their reasons for refusing to play. Last year, a cross-dressing male player on the rival Swampscott woman’s field hockey team knocked a Dighton Rehoboth girl’s teeth out during a game (teeth removed at 57:42), despite her mouthguard, sending her to the hospital. (The trans player who scored the teeth, Sawyer Groothius, is pictured above left.)

Folks have reacted to the great news of Dighton’s refusal to play by asking why more schools don’t do the same. It will happen. Less brave institutions must see for themselves that it’s safe first.

🔥🔥 More signs of life! Corporate media completely ignored yesterday’s best news. I had to go to Dryden Wire for the story, which appeared on its website headlined, “Congressman Tiffany's Legislation Requiring Senate Approval Of World Health Organization Treaty Clears House.” Most encouragingly, some Democrats voted for the bill, which passed the House yesterday in a bipartisan vote of 219-199.

Heroic Representative Thomas Tiffany (R-Wi.), shown above, sponsored the bill, which was titled the “No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act.” An impressive fifty-nine other representatives co-sponsored Tiffany’s bill.

In case you haven’t heard of it, the WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty is being advertised as a feel-good cooperative agreement to globally prepare for and coordinate international responses to future pandemics. Kumbaya! Better safe than sorry! But, buried deep in the volumes of bureaucratic fine print are clauses that, whenever the WHO declares a state of emergency, essentially put that failed organization in charge of U.S. health policy, including “guidance” for mandates.

The WHO treaty is a globalist’s wildest dream and greatest aspiration. Since nearly anything can be called a health emergency these days, racism, transphobia, cricket powder shortages, you name it, the WHO treaty is a greased pathway to centralized control of the entire planet by unaccountable, unelected bureaucrats. So, it’s no bueno.

Representative Tiffany’s bill must now be passed in the narrowly-divided Senate, which is possible even if just a couple Democrats join. The fact that some House Democrats voted in favor of Tiffany’s bill makes Senate approval look much more likely. But the prospect of passage isn’t what’s most important about this story, especially since Biden will surely veto if the bill reaches his desk this year.

A recurring worry I’ve heard from fretful folks I always encounter on the speech circuit is that nobody seems to be doing anything to stop this awful “Treaty.” But sixty Representatives just joined a bill to shut it down, and it passed the House. You can’t say nobody is doing anything. A lot of folks are opposing the WHO’s dystopian pandemic treaty.

The truth is, useless corporate media isn’t doing anything to stop or even question the treaty. You just haven’t heard about the people pushing back on the pandemic treaty, that’s all, since media has buried that news under the World Economic Forum’s outhouse.

If Biden signs on with the WHO, but fails to obtain Senate approval for the so-called treaty, then the agreement would be seen as an executive order, which could be rescinded by the next president. It would also surely be legally challenged for lack of Senate approval, since it is even called a “treaty,” right in the name.

Of course, it would be much better to get out of or dissolve the useless, China-controlled WHO altogether. But the bill’s visible support is progress. Thank you, Representative Tiffany.

Have a tremendous Thursday! Come back tomorrow morning for more Coffee & Covid.

