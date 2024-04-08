Good morning C&C, it’s Monday, April 8th — Eclipse Day! Our kids’ school has invited parents to come and enjoy with their kids Florida’s partial view of the eclipse this afternoon, so that’s where we’ll be. In the meantime, your roundup today includes: FDA’s humiliating settlement means its super-folksy ivermectin tweeting days are officially over; Brazil declares war on Elon Musk and Musk prepares for battle; mega influencer coming around to questioning all vaccines; scientists and WHO officials prepare the problem and the solution; bird-jabbing is going about as well as you’d expect it to; and another terrific converted-influencer story enrages the World.

🔥 It was perhaps only a matter of time. CNBC ran the story early this morning (2am) headlined, “Brazil Supreme Court justice opens inquiry into Elon Musk, escalating dispute over misinformation.” It’s a cage match: Elon versus the country of Brazil.

On the Lord’s Day yesterday, apparently not observing the Sabbath, Brazil’s enraged Supreme Court declared Elon Musk of being a “criminal instrumentality” and obstructing justice by refusing to hand over identities behind certain social media profiles. They have opened a criminal investigation of the billionaire. Here’s the villainous judge, Alexandre de Moraes, behind the newest lawfare operation:

Nope, not creepy at all. Judge Moraes is the mastermind for a broader inquiry into so-called “digital militias,” a term he came up with to describe people he accuses of “spreading misinformation online” to attack “democratic institutions in Brazil.” But the rest of the judge’s judicial resume is even more impressive.

Judge Moraes was the one who declared former President Jair Bolsonaro ineligible to run for president in 2023 — for “spreading false information.” Democracy! declaring former President Bolsonaro ineligible to run for office in 2023 due to spreading false information. He has already ordered criminal investigations into and outlawed Telegram, for “spreading disinformation” and disobeying his orders to remove harmful content. More democracy!

Finally, and you’ll love this one, Judge Moraes personally oversaw the investigations into the January 8th, 2023 attack on government buildings in Brazil’s capital — which the judge calls an attempted coup. Meaning, an insurrection, but you probably already sussed that one out.

More. Democracy. And. Harder.

You see, democratic institutions are very important and must be protected. In turn, democratic institutions staff with elites like Judge Moraes protect everyday citizens’ basic rights like freedom of speech. So whenever citizens’ basic rights threaten the institutions, then the rights must give way, if you follow the logic. Clearly, the institutions and the elites protecting the rights are more important than the rights are themselves.

Brazil is practically sprinting toward third-world s—hole status. At which point it will catch up with the United States.

Musk, for his part, remains defiant. The billionaire tweeted that fine, he’ll publish everything the judge wants on Twitter — but also he’ll publish everything they got from the judge, which Elon said would prove the judge is the real criminal:

Stay tuned! 2024 man, what can I tell you.

🔥 Yesterday, complying with the massive health agency’s settlement of a lawsuit brought by a handful of independent doctors including the terrific Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, the FDA finally took down its ridiculous — but folksy! — “you are not a horse, ya’ll” tweet defaming ivermectin:

Buh bye. They did get away with it for several years, but thanks to Dr. Bowden and friends, we have legal precedent that the FDA has to stay out of the drug recommending business. Hey, FDA, you aren’t a doctor, ya’ll, just stop it.

🔥 The jab narrative seems to be slipping slowly and inexorably out of the psy-operators sticky fingers. After being body-slammed by big pharma during covid, right on mental schedule, in his April 6th interview with comedian Andrew Schultz, Joe Rogan (6 million followers) began asking questions about the value of any vaccines:

CLIP: Rogan is well on his way (mild profanity) (4:59).

I used to be where Joe Rogan was. I never questioned them. Vaccine for being scratched by a nail? Okay. Vaccine for getting close to a squirrel? Sure! But now, post-pandemic, I don’t trust those morons to vaccinate a landscape cactus. Rogan seems to be coming around too. At one point in the clip, Rogan said “the medical institutions have been captured…it’s completely unscientific.” He’s starting to get the idea.

It’s another covid miracle.

💉 A tale of two stories! First, from February’s Daily Mail:

What could go wrong? Remember, it’s for safety. Next … get ready! … yesterday, diverse marxist health overlord Tedros Somethingorother Whatshisname announced that the World Health Organization is getting all ready — only if needed — to create a new trillion-dollar market for global bird flu vaccines:

CLIP: This time they’ll be ready before the pandemic even starts (0:26).

You know what? I’d actually be very interested in being vaccinated against vaccines. Do they have that one?

Apparently anticipating the next “100-year pandemic” will start super early this time, for some reason, maybe because they are gaining some functions with the Chinese again, they plan to have the vaccine all ready for the totally unpredictable outbreak right when it starts. It’s for your own good. And just imagine all the billions of dollars … whoops! Freudian slip. I meant billions of patients preserved.

It’s a terrific business model when you can create both demand — the pandemic — and control supply — the vaccine for the pandemic. Invest in pharma!* (*Not financial advice.)

💉 Have you heard? They are vaccinating the birds now. A hundred percent. Soon, they’ll be vaccinating everything that moves and everything that doesn’t move, above the Earth, on the Earth, and in the Earth. Probably taxing it all, too. But predictably, since they are incompetent morons, they are already experiencing “breakthrough infections” and you know how the rest of that discordant song goes. Headline from CIDRAP, in January:

Behold the unintentionally hilarious opening paragraphs from that science-positive article:

Hahaha! Vaccination doesn’t eliminate the risk! Where have we heard that one before? Soon they’ll be telling us okay, maybe it won’t stop infection, but it still reduces serious disease and death. In birds. By some unknowable and unquantifiable amount. Just trust them.

I do not trust them.

🔥 Today’s post-ending “good news” piece unexpectedly took the most time to research of any of today’s stories and wound up consuming the most column inches. First, I didn’t even know who this person was. Second, there is furious controversy and widespread doubt over the story, which turned out to be part of the story. Let’s begin with Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles who sat a two-and-a-half-hour interview with Nala Ray, a former “adult actress”, 23, who until last year ran one of OnlyFans’s top-earning multi-million-dollar accounts.

I’ll jump to the end: she converted to Christianity in December.

CLIP: $9 Million on OnlyFans & God Saved Me" | Michael & Nala Ray (2:20:00).

Before that, about a year ago (April 2023), the Daily Mail ran a story about Ms. Ray — a story that was oddly repeated over and over in various forms on all the usual corporate media platforms — with this salacious headline:

I discovered that corporate media regularly and widely ran recurring stories about Ms. Ray every few months going all the way back to the very earliest story I could find in February 2021. Every few months institutional media found a new twist, and dozens of stories in the same vein would hit the major platforms. For example, here’s a different take on Ms. Ray’s “acting” career published February, 2022, in the UK Sun, but the same story ran through every major platform with slightly different headlines:

The coupon-clipping “influencer” was apparently the institutional media empire’s darling, the belle of its x-rated ball, and my research quickly exposed corporate media’s concerted, multi-year effort to boost the fallen “pastor’s daughter’s” successful online pornography career.

One’s mind boggles imagining the massive amounts of free advertising — and career reinforcement — she got from glowing article after glowing article after glowing article. Every story included at least one semi-nude picture — call it a promotional sample — along with links to Ms. Ray’s social media accounts. (I’m not including any of those.)

But here’s the thing. Despite being practically infatuated with her, only Fox News (and various Christian websites) ran the story of Ms. Ray’s conversion and baptism in December. And it took Fox until this week.

Originally I meant for Nala’s story to be a short piece, more evidence of the Spirit moving inexorably through top social media influencers like Joe Rogan and Russell Brand. While you and I never heard of her, Ms. Ray’s former career boasted millions of devoted followers who are now grappling with the worldview-cracking fact of her conversion.

That is true, very encouraging, and newsworthy. But I also found there was more to the story.

The first surprising element was corporate media’s intense and abiding interest in Nala during 2021, 2022, and 2023, constantly glamorizing her and helping the former pastor’s daughter sell OnlyFans subscriptions. But that gravy train ran on schedule only while she remained a lost pastor’s daughter who’d rejected her spiritual upbringing and gone wild. Corporate media’s skid marks stop right at the fact of her conversion and when she deleted her accounts. They also seem unaccountably uninterested in Nala’s claim that in 2020, at age 20, a man convinced her to quit her quiet desk job at a doctor’s office, helped her set up her account, and “managed” her career (apparently taking much of the money).

Conclusion: corporate media promotes evil and ignores good.

But second, a firestorm of online controversy — exceeding anything I have seen with the other conversion stories — now swirls around news of Nala’s conversion. Skeptics were always around, beginning with former tattooed occultist Kat Von D and running through the aforementioned influencers Rogan and Brand. But something about Nala’s story triggered an enraged mob of furious folks wielding digital pitchforks.

The World doesn’t seem to appreciate losing its adult actress.

To be clear: as far as I’m concerned, only Nala and God know whether her conversion is genuine. I certainly don’t know; my opinion is she sounds a lot like a new Christian to me. I will also note that other Christians who took the time to watch the long interview seem mostly to agree.

Anyway, nobody knows, especially not people who don’t know Nala. But many people — who for some reason seem furious — are convinced Nala is just faking and running a “new scam” on all us naive, gullible, ignorant Christians. And the doubters are being quite vocal about their skepticism. Here’s just one of many examples:

Apparently, Nala is also regularly dealing with scammers setting up fake Only Fans accounts in her name (or close derivations of her name), pretending the former influencer has “re-opened for business.” Even worse, her critics are using these fake accounts as evidence she is “secretly” running a side-hustle while fake-converting.

But at the end of the day, in terms of its effect, it makes no difference how genuine was Nala’s conversion. Despite corporate media’s determined efforts to ignore the story — which itself is a terrific sign her conversion was real — the entire sordid adult industry, all of them, from providers to the industry’s insatiable consumers, are all well aware of what happened.

Who knows how many more people might be dragged along by Nala’s example?

The point is, at the same time the culture seems to be sprinting toward drag story hours, kindergarten pornography, and classrooms full of transgender children, this kind of thing keeps quietly happening in the background.

So.

Have a magnificent Monday! And be careful out there; use eclipse glasses so you don’t fry your retinas. And point those peepers back at Coffee & Covid tomorrow for another terrific roundup.

