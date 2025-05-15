☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

Janice P - Words Beyond Me
4h

For if God did not spare angels who sinned, but cast them into the pit and delivered them to chains of darkness, being kept for judgment; and did not spare the ancient world, but preserved Noah, a preacher of righteousness, with seven others, when He brought a flood upon the world of the ungodly; and if He condemned the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah to destruction by reducing them to ashes, having made them an example to those who would live ungodly lives thereafter; and if He rescued righteous Lot, oppressed by the sensual conduct of unprincipled men (for by what he saw and heard that righteous man, while living among them, felt his righteous soul tormented day after day by their lawless deeds), then the Lord knows how to rescue the godly from trial, and to keep the unrighteous under punishment for the day of judgment, and especially those who go after the flesh in its corrupt lust and despise authority.

— 2 Peter 2:4-10a LSB

14 replies
🌱Nard🙏
4h

I’ve boycotted Ben & Jerry’s for YEARS…shameful exhibition to be sure. Go RFK JR!

100 replies
© 2025 Jeff Childers
